2020 Experts Fantasy Mock Draft: Strategy tips, advice for 12-Team PPR leagues

The NFL season is rapidly approaching and so, too, is fantasy football season. With most drafts occurring in late August and early September, fantasy owners are currently researching sleepers, reviewing their rankings, crafting cheat sheets, and testing draft strategies to find the right one to use come draft day. And there’s no better way to test these resources than to do a mock draft.

Some mock drafts do take a while, so if you only have a little bit of time on your hands, check out the FantasyPro's Mock Draft Simulator, which allows you to do a mock draft in minutes. However, if you have an hour available to knock one out, the knowledge you pick up doing a mock can become a big-time asset come draft day.

Recently, I participated in a 15-round mock set up by Walter Cherepinsky of WalterFootball.com. The 12-team PPR draft gave me a perfect opportunity to test some strategies and identify some sleepers among our top 200 PPR rankings.

For this mock, I locked into the No. 11 spot and gave myself a clear directive: Target running backs early and often to test the value I could get on receivers later. This meant sticking mostly to the top 200 PPR rankings but pushing some running backs further up and deviating from the rankings late to grab sleeper receivers. The goal was to become one of the deepest teams at RB by grabbing two potential top-10 backs at my position next to the turn.

With all that said, here’s a look at how my team came out in this mid-August mock.

2020 Experts Fantasy Mock Draft: 12-Team PPR league

* This draft was for a non-PPR league that starts 1 QB, 2 RBs, 2 WRs, 1 TE, 1 FLEX, 1 D/ST, 1 K, and has 6 bench spots

Aaron Jones, RB, Packers (Round 1, Pick 11). Picking late in the first round and early in the second, I was hoping to land a couple of good running backs on the turn. Eight RBs came off the board in the first eight picks but a couple of receivers going with the Nos. 9 and 10 picks gave me a shot at landing two top-14 RBs. Jones ended up being my first pick due to a variety of factors. First, he posted a league-best 19 total touchdowns last season (16 came on the ground) and logged a career-high 49 receptions. Second, his offensive line is rock-solid, and he should have a chance to repeat his success. The presence of Jamaal Williams as a receiving back and second-round pick A.J. Dillon may scare some off, but Jones is certainly an appealing target.

Austin Ekeler, RB, Chargers (2.14). Despite two more backs being taken on the turn, there were a few top-tier options available for me with the 14th pick. It came down to Nick Chubb, Ekeler, and Kenyan Drake with the pick, and I ended up going with Ekeler. Only one running back had more catches than Ekeler’s 92 last season, and that was Christian McCaffrey (116). Considering that Ekeler had merely 12 receiving yards fewer than the presumptive No. 1 overall fantasy selection and should have a bigger role with Melvin Gordon gone, grabbing him here made a lot of sense and gives this team a ton of receiving upside.

Kareem Hunt, RB, Browns (3.35). I stuck to the running-back heavy strategy in the third round and went with a player that, admittedly, may have been a bit of a reach when looking at our PPR running back rankings. Hunt played in just eight games last year after serving a suspension for the first half of the year and was mostly behind Nick Chubb in Cleveland’s running back rotation. That said, Hunt had 37 catches in those eight games and played just under 30 percent of the snaps on the season. With a bigger workload, he should still catch quite a few balls and may get more work between the tackles to help keep Chubb fresh. Perhaps going with a safer option with a larger share of the workload (like David Montgomery or Cam Akers) would have made more sense, but I wanted to see what my team would look like with Hunt in the rotation.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers (4.38). With so many worried about RB depth, backs are flying off the board early and often and pushing talented pass catchers down the board. That creates some excellent value picks at wide receiver. Case and point, Smith-Schuster. He’s our 10th-ranked PPR WR and 23rd-ranked player overall, yet we’re getting him at the 38th pick. Smith-Schuster was a disappointment in ’19, but pairing any wideout with Mason Rudolph and Duck Hodges will destroy their value. With Ben Roethlisberger back and healthy, JuJu should come closer to his ’18 air yards total (1,394) than his ’19 total (707).

