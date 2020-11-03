2020 elections: How to spot misinformation on Facebook and Twitter

It’s Election Day 2020. After months of politicking, campaigning, and debates, the time for Americans to cast their ballots has finally arrived, if they haven’t already voted early. But for anyone tracking the latest election developments via social media, it’s also a time to remain vigilant.

That’s because today, and the days ahead, will offer ample opportunity for the rampant spread of disinformation. Whether you’re scrolling past your high school friends on Facebook or swiping through the latest dance crazes on TikTok, you’re bound to see some outrageous and false claims about the election.

But there are simple ways you can spot and fight back against such lies and distortions. Here’s how you can safely scroll through Election Day 2020.





Know what you’re reading

Much of what you’ll see on social media is shared by folks you’ve chosen to follow over the years. And that means you’re, more or less, aware of the kind of content they post. If you’ve noticed someone sharing news that some nebulous straw man “doesn’t want you to know about,” chances are you might want to fact-check their posts before retweeting them.

Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR) have made efforts in recent weeks to provide fact-check labels and notices to posts supporting debunked or refuted stories and posts to help stem the tide of such content on their respective platforms. But it’s not always enough, especially at a time when so many people are sharing so much content about the election.

If you come across a post that’s suspect, see if you can find a news article that backs up its claims before trying to post or retweet it. Twitter, in fact, has made it more difficult to fire off retweets by telling users to read the articles they’re trying to share before posting them to their feeds. It’s a small step, but it’s something.

Think a voting site is being shut down early because of a social media post, or that the site hasn’t opened at all? Double check by reaching out to your local election board before firing off a tweet that could spread disinformation designed to make people question the legitimacy of the election process.

Emotions are undoubtedly running high, but before you give in to your desire to hate-click and repost a photo someone put on social media alleging to show election interference, think about what the original poster has to gain out of sharing such content.

It turns out your favorite social media influencer may know a lot about shilling for energy drink or protein powder brands, but they may not know when they’re sharing lies about the election processes with their millions of followers.

Your best bet is to follow tweets from recognized and verified news sources to get the latest information on the election and any results. Partisan outlets will inevitably try to push their own narrative, but if it’s something that hasn’t been verified by nonpartisan news organizations, your best bet is to take it with a grain of salt.