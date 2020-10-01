2020 election updates: Trump signs bill to avert shutdown, COVID-19 stimulus talks find life, Trump and Biden campaign after first debate

President Donald Trump signed a spending bill early Thursday morning to avoid a government shutdown after the Senate passed a bill late Wednesday to keep federal agencies running.
The government's annual spending bill ended at midnight Wednesday. The bill now extends federal government funding until Dec. 11, a crucial step as Americans rely on government programs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden both campaigned in battleground states Wednesday after Tuesday night's contentious debate. Biden told reporters on a train tour through Ohio and Pennsylvania that the president's attacks were what he expected. Trump used the debate to rally supporters in Minnesota, saying his constant interruptions of Biden during the Cleveland debate served as a "win."
Meanwhile, Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett continues meeting with senators on Capitol Hill ahead of her confirmation hearings Oct. 12. She spent the last two days meeting with Republicans.
There appears to be life in the talks for a coronavirus stimulus deal between the White House and congressional Democrats. A vote on House Democrats' most recent COVID-19 relief bill was postponed Wednesday to allow more time for negotiators to come to a deal.
☕ The latest:
- Barrett confirmation: The FBI is reviewing Amy Coney Barrett's life as part of the vetting process that was thrust into the spotlight during Justice Brett Kavanaugh's hearings in 2018
- Chris Wallace gets candid: The Fox News anchor who moderated Tuesday's debate told the New York Times he "never dreamt that it would go off the tracks the way it did."
- Airline furloughs: About 40,000 airline workers may see their jobs evaporate unless Congress acts on new relief for the industry struggling as a result of the pandemic.
- Trump's taxes: Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, said he's concerned over how the New York Times obtained President Donald Trump's tax information, saying "whoever got it out violated the law."
- Sports owners' political contributions: USA TODAY examined the political contributions of the owners of MLB, NBA, NFL, MLS and NHL teams. Collectively, they've given $14.6 million to federal candidates this election cycle with most money going to Republicans.
- Michelle Obama on the debate: The former first lady posted on Instagram about Tuesday's debate, saying "If you were turned off by the President’s behavior last night, I feel you. Believe me, I do."
- Jimmy Carter turns 96: The 39th president plans to celebrate his birthday at his Plains, Georgia, home. He continues to be the longest-living former U.S. president.
📆 33 days until Election Day, six days until the vice presidential debate, 111 days until Inauguration Day, 92 days left in 2020.
🗳️ Voting: See USA TODAY's Voter Guide for information on registering to vote, when your state begins voting, frequently asked election questions and what the candidates think about the issues.
We will update this article throughout the day. You can follow all of USA TODAY's politics reporters on Twitter or subscribe to our daily On Politics newsletter.
Barrett meeting with 10 more Republican senators
Amy Coney Barrett is back on Capitol Hill Thursday for her third straight day meeting with senators ahead of her confirmation hearings, which begin Oct. 12. President Donald Trump's nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court will meet with 10 Republican senators Thursday.
Barrett has not yet met with any Democratic members of the Senate, the body tasked with confirming Supreme Court justices.
Several Democratic senators, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have said they will not meet with Barrett, calling the process an "illegitimate power grab."
Others, however, like Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said they would still meet with her, though meeting times have not yet been scheduled.
"I always meet with the nominee, " Klobuchar said. "The best thing we can do is basically expose this process for what it is."
- Nicholas Wu
Sports owners have given millions to Republicans, conservative causes
USA TODAY Sports reviewed the political contributions of 183 owners from 161 teams across MLB, MLS, the NBA, the NFL, the NHL and the WNBA. The filings show that owners have collectively given at least $14.6 million to federal candidates during the 2019-20 election cycle so far – with nearly 86% of those funds going to Republican candidates and causes.
- Nancy Armour and Tom Schad
Sports political contributions: Sports team owners listen to players, but support Republicans to the tune of millions of dollars
Trump signs bill to avoid shutdown
President Donald Trump signed a bipartisan spending measure early Thursday morning to keep the federal government running until after the November presidential election.
Trump acted after the Senate passed the bill with just hours to spare before a government shutdown. He signed the bill minutes after returning from Minnesota, where he held a campaign rally.
The legislation passed just hours before the annual spending bill would have expired at midnight Wednesday leaving federal agencies across the country without money to continue operating. It extends government funding levels until Dec. 11 – a month after the election.
- Christal Hayes and John Fritze
Trump signs spending bill: Trump signs bipartisan legislation to avoid government shutdown through election
House pushes vote on COVID-19 stimulus in hopes for deal
House Democrats postponed a vote Wednesday on a $2.2 trillion COVID-19 stimulus bill in the hopes a deal could be reached as negotiations drag on with the White House on a plan to help Americans struggling from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.
The vote was postponed until Thursday to allow House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and White House negotiators more time to discuss a potential bipartisan deal, said a Democratic aide, who was unable to discuss internal deliberations publicly.
Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met at the Capitol Wednesday for their first in-person negotiations since August. The two sides have been at an impasse for months over the size and scope of a COVID-19 relief bill, but rank-and-file members have pressured congressional leaders to get some sort of relief deal done by Election Day.
- Nicholas Wu
Coronavirus stimulus: Democrats postpone House vote on COVID-19 stimulus bill to give more time for negotiations
Trump returns to campaign trail with Minnesota rally
President Donald Trump returned to the campaign trail Wednesday with a rally in Minnesota, seeking to reframe the debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden that was beset by frequent interruptions and personal attacks as a "win."
"All of us won big last night," Trump told supporters at the Duluth International Airport. "Liberal media is upset that I took the fight to Biden."
- John Fritze and David Jackson
Trump in Minnesota: Trump returns to campaign trail with Minnesota rally after widely panned debate
Biden: 'He did what I expected'
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said Wednesday that President Donald Trump performed as expected during their raucous debate the night before by illustrating his unwillingness to confront the challenges facing America.
“He did what I expected him to do last night,” said Biden, a former vice president, at the second stop in Alliance, Ohio, of his six-city whistle-stop tour of Ohio and Pennsylvania. “I think the phrase was: ‘Now he can become really vicious’ – that was his phrase.”
Biden accused Trump of showing disregard for more than 200,000 people who have died from COVID-19. At one point in the debate, Trump was asked to disavow white supremacist groups such as the Proud Boys, and he replied: “Proud Boys – stand back and stand by,” which the group adopted as a rallying cry.
Biden, who called Trump racist during the debate, said his message to the group is: “Cease and desist.”
- Bart Jansen
'Vicious': Biden says Trump's debate attacks were what he expected
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 2020 election updates: Trump, Biden campaign, stimulus bill stalled