2020 election updates: Trump signs bill to avert shutdown, COVID-19 stimulus talks find life, Trump and Biden campaign after first debate

President Donald Trump signed a spending bill early Thursday morning to avoid a government shutdown after the Senate passed a bill late Wednesday to keep federal agencies running.

The government's annual spending bill ended at midnight Wednesday. The bill now extends federal government funding until Dec. 11, a crucial step as Americans rely on government programs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden both campaigned in battleground states Wednesday after Tuesday night's contentious debate. Biden told reporters on a train tour through Ohio and Pennsylvania that the president's attacks were what he expected. Trump used the debate to rally supporters in Minnesota, saying his constant interruptions of Biden during the Cleveland debate served as a "win."

Meanwhile, Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett continues meeting with senators on Capitol Hill ahead of her confirmation hearings Oct. 12. She spent the last two days meeting with Republicans.

There appears to be life in the talks for a coronavirus stimulus deal between the White House and congressional Democrats. A vote on House Democrats' most recent COVID-19 relief bill was postponed Wednesday to allow more time for negotiators to come to a deal.

Amy Coney Barrett is back on Capitol Hill Thursday for her third straight day meeting with senators ahead of her confirmation hearings, which begin Oct. 12. President Donald Trump's nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court will meet with 10 Republican senators Thursday.

Barrett has not yet met with any Democratic members of the Senate, the body tasked with confirming Supreme Court justices.

Several Democratic senators, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts have said they will not meet with Barrett, calling the process an "illegitimate power grab."

Others, however, like Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., said they would still meet with her, though meeting times have not yet been scheduled.

"I always meet with the nominee, " Klobuchar said. "The best thing we can do is basically expose this process for what it is."

USA TODAY Sports reviewed the political contributions of 183 owners from 161 teams across MLB, MLS, the NBA, the NFL, the NHL and the WNBA. The filings show that owners have collectively given at least $14.6 million to federal candidates during the 2019-20 election cycle so far – with nearly 86% of those funds going to Republican candidates and causes.

President Donald Trump signed a bipartisan spending measure early Thursday morning to keep the federal government running until after the November presidential election.

Trump acted after the Senate passed the bill with just hours to spare before a government shutdown. He signed the bill minutes after returning from Minnesota, where he held a campaign rally.