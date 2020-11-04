2020 election results map: Updated live

Follow along with live election results as polls close across the US. (Getty Images)

The contentious 2020 US election is nearing the finish line.

This year, with the Covid-19 pandemic changing voting conditions across the country, it's likely that neither president Donald Trump nor his challenger, former vice president Joe Biden, will be declared the winner on election night.

Election experts have warned it may take days or weeks after Tuesday for an outcome to be determined due to the flood of mail-in ballots amid the pandemic. The races are likely to come down to just a few critical states, including Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Arizona.

The below national map will update with live election results as polls close across the US.