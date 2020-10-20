2020 election polls – live: Democrats put pressure on Georgia Senate race, with Trump and Biden neck and neck

Donald Trump appears to be narrowing Joe Biden’s poll lead in Pennsylvania - a swing state both campaigns view as an important path to the White House in the 2020 election - while the rivals are currently neck-and-neck in North Carolina.

According to the latest Reuters/Ipsos survey out on Monday, the Republican president is four points behind the Democratic challenger in the Coal State, which he won four years ago, with campaign manager Bill Stepien reportedly telling staffers that Trump is the candidate with “momentum” as the race enters its final two weeks.

Still, Biden continues to lead in most nationwide opinion polls, with Florida opening early voting yesterday and recording 350,000 ballots cast as torrential rain hammered down.

