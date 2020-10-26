2020 election polls - live: Harris heads to Texas in final week, Biden pulls three points ahead in key state

US Democratic vice presidential nominee, Kamala Harris, will campaign in Texas this week (AFP via Getty Images)

Joe Biden had pulled three points ahead in Texas, according to the latest Dallas Morning News poll, with voters backing the Democratic nominee by 48-45 per cent in what is typically Republican territory.

On that basis, the Lone Star state was now within “the realm of possibility" for Mr Biden, argued ABC News’s political analyst Matthew Dowd this weekend, as his campaign answered calls to donate more attention to the key state this week.

Kamala Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, is now due to visit Texas on Friday, with four days until the 3 November election. Mr Biden, on Sunday, meanwhile warned the election outcome was far from certain, with Donald Trump’s attempts to “delegitimise” the authenticity of mail ballots.

Please allow a moment for our liveblog to load.