2020 election polls: Biden's national lead over Trump slips but advantage remains in battleground states Wisconsin and Michigan

Democrat nominee Joe Biden has lost ground to Donald Trump in national polls but his advantage in the battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan — each of which the president visited on Tuesday — is holding firm.

Nationally, the former vice president was down to 51.6 per cent on 27 October from 52.3 per cent on 26 October, according to FiveThrityEight's latest poll update.

Meanwhile, Mr Trump, 74, gained marginally, going from 42.8 per cent on 26 October to 43.2 per cent on 27 October, meaning he closed the gap on Mr Biden by just under 1 per cent a week out from election day.

However, Mr Biden, 77, continues to make good progress in the battleground states of Wisconsin and Michigan, where his advantage appears to be holding steady, according to FiveThirtyEight.

On Wednesday, Mr Biden's lead in Wisconsin was at 9.1 per cent while in Michigan he maintains a healthy lead of 8 per cent, although that total was down slightly on the previous day.

The former VP's campaigning efforts in Wisconsin appear to be paying dividends. He visited the Badger State for the third time earlier this week, keen not to repeat the fate of Hilary Clinton in 2016.

The former secretary of state was accused of taking Wisconsin for granted by not putting time or resources into campaigning there.

She subsequently lost out to Mr Trump, who secured just over 20,000 more votes in a state that hadn't backed a Republican president since Regan defeated Walter Mondale in 1984.

Mr Trump ended a two-decades-long Democrat stranglehold on Michigan when he again defeated Ms Clinton by the slimmest of margins in 2016.

Mr Biden will be working hard to ensure the 'rulst belt' state turns blue in 2020.

Earlier this week, his campaign team announced he would be returning to the Great Lakes state on Saturday — three days before those who have not yet cast their ballots head to the polls.

After completing a three-city campaigning blitz on Tuesday, Mr Trump will make two stops in Arizona, where the polls show a clsoe race. Both candidates will be hoping to collect the state's not insignificant 11 electoral college votes.

