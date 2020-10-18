2020 election live updates: Pelosi gives White House 48 hours to get stimulus done before Nov. 3; Trump goes after debate moderator Welker

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday the White House has 48 hours to reach a deal on COVID-19 relief before the Nov. 3 election.

"I’m optimistic," Pelosi told ABC News "This Week" host George Stephanopoulos. "Because again, we’ve been back and forth on all of this."

When pressed on whether Americans would see a COVID relief package passed before the Nov. 3 election, Pelosi said “that depends on the administration.

“With all due respect to some of the people in the president’s administration, they are not legislators,” Pelosi said. The speaker then said that “we now have agreement in the language,” though talks remained ongoing.

“When you say ‘may’ you give the president a slush fund. When you say ‘shall,’ you are going with what the science tells us must happen,” Pelosi said to explain the legislative semantics.

Pelosi also admonished President Donald Trump’s leading a crowd to chant “Lock her up!” about Gov. Gretchen Whitmer during a rally in Muskegon, Michigan on Saturday evening as “irresponsible.” The president’s calls come a little over a week after federal agents said they thwarted a plot to kidnap the governor.

“The president has to realize that the words of the president of the United States weigh a ton. And in our political dialogue, to inject fear tactics into it, especially a woman governor and her family, is so irresponsible,” the speaker said.

"The biggest antidote to his poison is the vote,” Pelosi said.

– Matthew Brown

☕ The latest:

📆 16 days until Election Day, four days until the final presidential debate, 94 days until Inauguration Day, 76 days left in 2020.

Whitmer: Trump rhetoric is inciting 'domestic terrorism'

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, the target of a recent alleged kidnapping plot, accused President Donald Trump of inciting domestic terrorism Sunday on NBC News' "Meet the Press," in her strongest criticism of Trump to date.

"It's incredibly disturbing that the president of the United States, 10 days after a plot to kidnap, put me on trial, and execute me … is at it again and inspiring and incentivizing and inciting this kind of domestic terrorism," Whitmer said.

During a Trump campaign appearance in Michigan Saturday, the crowd chanted "lock her up" when Trump criticized the Democratic governor.

"Lock 'em all up," Trump said.

On Sunday Trump campaign adviser told CNN her father-in-law didn't do anything "to provoke people to threaten this woman at all."

"He was having fun at a Trump rally," she said on "State of the Union."

– William Cummings

Campaign adviser: Packed Trump rallies won't stop, despite COVID-19 resurgence

WASHINGTON – More and more people are attending President Donald Trump's airport rallies, many of the supporters packed together without masks despite a resurgence of COVID-19.

Don't expect that to change during the last two weeks of the campaign.

"People don't want to be living in fear," Trump campaign senior adviser Jason Miller said when asked about the rallies during an appearance on Fox News Sunday.

Trump survived a bout with COVID-19 earlier this month. There is evidence some of his supporters contracted the coronavirus after attending his campaign events.

The Minnesota Department of Public Health reported it has traced 16 COVID cases to a Sept. 18 Trump rally in Bemidji (plus four more to an anti-Trump rally just outside that event). Three more cases have been traced to a Trump event in Duluth on Sept. 30, less than two days before Trump tested positive for the virus.

In the Fox interview, Miller said "we do pass out masks at the rallies." He also said the campaign conducts temperature checks on attendees and give out hand sanitizer – and will continue to do so right up to the election.

– David Jackson

