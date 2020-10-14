Barron Trump had COVID, Melania 'glad' they went through it together: 2020 election live updates

First lady Melania Trump said Wednesday that after an initial negative test, 14-year-old Barron Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

"My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive," she said. "Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative."

Barron is the most recently revealed positive result stemming from the White House.

Meanwhile, since the town hall debate in Miami was canceled after President Donald Trump refused to participate virtually – Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will take part in dueling solo town halls Thursday evening.

NBC News announced Wednesday it will host a town hall with Trump in Miami. Biden had already scheduled an ABC News town hall.

President Trump's sons Barron Trump (center) and Donald Trump Jr. (right), with girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, walk behind the casket of the president's brother Robert following a memorial service at the White House on August 21, 2020. More

☕ The latest:

Barrett hearing: Missed the 11 hours of questions at Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing Tuesday? Here are our takeaways.

Missed the 11 hours of questions at Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearing Tuesday? Here are our takeaways. Pelosi-Blitzer: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and CNN's Wolf Blitzer had a testy exchange Tuesday with Pelosi calling Blitzer an "apologist" for Republicans while discussing the COVID-19 stimulus talks.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and CNN's Wolf Blitzer had a testy exchange Tuesday with Pelosi calling Blitzer an "apologist" for Republicans while discussing the COVID-19 stimulus talks. Where are the candidates today?: President Donald Trump holds a rally in Des Moines, Iowa; Vice President Mike Pence stumps in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Democratic nominee Joe Biden takes part in a virtual fundraiser while his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, attends the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearing.

📆 20 days until Election Day, eight days until the final presidential debate, 98 days until Inauguration Day, 80 days left in 2020.

🗳️ Voting: See USA TODAY's Voter Guide for information on registering to vote, when your state begins voting and what the candidates think about the issues.

We will update this article throughout the day. You can follow all of USA TODAY's politics reporters on Twitter or subscribe to our daily On Politics newsletter.

On Capitol Hill, Amy Coney Barrett answered senators' questions for 11 hours on Tuesday — and is doing the same Wednesday during the third day of her confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Trump's Supreme Court nominee sidestepped questions on abortion and voting rights and stressed she would be an impartial justice, not someone who would do the political bidding of conservatives.

There were also personal moments, like when she explained how she knows a little French and plays the piano, and when she held up her blank notepad, inspiring Internet memes. She also explained how she wept with her 17-year-old daughter after the killing of George Floyd.

Barrett agreed under oath that no one person is above the law, even President Donald Trump.

Under questioning from Sen. Patrick Leahy, a Vermont Democrat, the federal appeals court judge took a similar stance as other justices on the Supreme Court that Trump is not above the law.

"Would you agree, first, that nobody is above the law. Not the president, not you, not me. Is that correct?" Leahy asked virtually over video conference.

"I agree, no one is above the law," Barrett stated.

She declined to weigh in when asked by Leahy about whether the president has the "absolute right to pardon himself for a crime."

Barrett explained that the question had never come before her in a court and "it's one that calls for legal analysis of what the scope of the pardon power is" and she would need to go through "the judicial process to decide it."

Leahy, unsatisfied by her explanation, said he found the two back-to-back answers "somewhat incompatible."

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh authored an opinion earlier this year on his and Neil Gorsuch's behalf in which he made clear that Trump is not immune from the law. The case dealt with the president's tax returns, with the high court ruling that Trump could not block prosecutors from gaining access to his financials.

– Christal Hayes

Bruce Ohr, a former associate deputy attorney general, retired from the Justice Department after learning that a decision was near in an internal disciplinary review he faced.

Late last year, Justice's inspector general, in a withering account of the government's handling of the Russia inquiry, singled out Ohr for his extensive contacts with Christopher Steele, the author of a now-infamous dossier alleging salacious conduct involving Trump in Russia.