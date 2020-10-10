2020 election live updates: Christie released from hospital a week after testing positive with COVID-19

Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a close Trump ally, was released from the hospital Saturday, one week after testing positive for COVID-19.

"I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center," he wrote in a tweet. "I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week."

Christie checked into Morristown Medical Center shortly after he announced in a tweet that he tested positive for the virus on Oct. 3. The former governor said he was checking himself into the hospital "as a precautionary measure" recommended by his doctors.

He was treated with the experimental anti-viral drug remdesivir, the same drug taken by President Donald Trump last week after he was hospitalized with the coronavirus.

Christie, 58, had been with Trump helping him prepare for the first presidential debate against Democratic challenger and former Vice President Joe Biden just days before Trump announced he tested positive for COVID-19. Christie said "no one was wearing masks" during the sessions.

Trump to hold event: President Donald Trump is planning to hold a campaign event at the White House on Saturday, a person with knowledge of the event told USA TODAY. It will be his first public campaign event since testing positive with COVID-10.

President Donald Trump is planning to hold a campaign event at the White House on Saturday, a person with knowledge of the event told USA TODAY. It will be his first public campaign event since testing positive with COVID-10. 25th Amendment: House Democrats unveiled legislation Friday to establish rules for presidential succession, citing President Donald Trump's recent COVID-19 diagnosis and the outbreak among top administration officials.

House Democrats unveiled legislation Friday to establish rules for presidential succession, citing President Donald Trump's recent COVID-19 diagnosis and the outbreak among top administration officials. No more debate: The Commission on Presidential Debates on Friday canceled next week's second presidential debate planned for Miami, one day after President Donald Trump refused to take part when it was moved to a virtual format.

Judge blocks Texas governor's move to limit ballot drop-off spots

A federal judge issued an order Friday night barring enforcement of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Oct. 1 proclamation that limited counties to one mail-in ballot drop-off location.

U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman said Abbott’s order placed an unacceptable burden on the voting rights of elderly and disabled Texans, who are most likely to request a mail-in ballot and to hand-deliver those ballots early to ensure that they are counted.

These voters are also particularly vulnerable to COVID-19, the judge said.

"By forcing absentee voters to risk infection with a deadly disease to return their ballots in person or disenfranchisement if the (Postal Service) is unable to deliver their ballots in time, the October 1 Order imposes a burden on an already vulnerable voting population," Pitman wrote.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, whose office defended Abbott’s order, is likely to appeal the ruling.

Ohio officials push back at Trump on 50K botched ballot mailings

Nearly 50,000 voters in Franklin County, Ohio, got the wrong absentee ballots in the mail, county elections officials said Friday.

Replacement ballots for the 49,669 voters will be sent to the post office within three days, the officials said.

"We want to make it clear that every voter who received an inaccurate ballot will receive a corrected ballot," the board said in a news release.

President Donald Trump was quick to respond to the error Friday afternoon, tweeting: "Breaking News: 50,000 OHIO VOTERS getting WRONG ABSENTEE BALLOTS. Out of control. A Rigged Election!!!"

The county elections board responded on Twitter: "Mr. President, it certainly was a serious mistake, but a serious mistake that we’re working hard to make right. Our board is bipartisan and our elections are fair. And every vote will be counted."

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose told the Columbus Dispatch in a statement that: "The Franklin County Board of Elections made a serious mistake and they’ve been working hard to correct it. At the same time, it’s so important to remember that Ohio has bipartisan boards of elections for a reason — to ensure our elections are fair and no party has sway over the other."

