2020 election: what we know so far

Americans headed to the polls today in one of the most consequential elections in US history. Here is what we know so far:

First states to be called in presidential race

At 7pm ET, AP had called two states. Kentucky was won by Trump , giving him eight electoral votes, and Vermont won by Biden, giving him three electoral votes.

The first polls to close were Indiana and Kentucky at 6pm ET, followed by several states at 7pm ET including the – monumentally important – Florida and battlegrounds Georgia and South Carolina.

Huge turnout

The US is on course to record the highest voter turnout in over a century. More than 101m people voted early, according to the US Elections Project, the equivalent of 73% of the total votes cast in 2016. Experts predict turnout could be as high as 67%.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden will watch the night unfold in his hometown Wilmington, Delaware, while Republican nominee Donald Trump is expected to spend it at an election viewing party at the White House.

Tonight, before results came in, Biden told reporters he felt “hopeful”, while Trump told Fox News: “We’re feeling very good.”

Exit polling

According to a CNN nationwide exit poll, about a third of voters said the economy was most important to them, around one in five said racial inequality and about one in six said the coronavirus pandemic.

National survey AP VoteCast found the electorate’s top concerns were the pandemic and the economy and that around two-thirds of voters were motivated by their view of Trump.

More details soon – follow this story through the night for “at a glance” updates of the key developments …