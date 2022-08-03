2020 Election Deniers Win Key Republican Primaries in Arizona, Michigan and Missouri

Aaron Parsley
·5 min read
Mark Finchem; John Gibbs,; Eric Schmitt
Mark Finchem; John Gibbs,; Eric Schmitt

Ross D Franklin/AP/Shutterstock; Sarah Rice for The Washington Post via Getty Images; Kyle Rivas/Getty Images

Candidates closely aligned with former President Donald Trump and who share his stubborn stance on the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election, which he lost to President Joe Biden, won Republican primaries in several key states Tuesday.

In Michigan, former Trump administration official John Gibbs defeated Republican Rep. Peter Meijer, one of 10 Republicans who voted to impeach the former president in 2021 after his supporters rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Gibbs, who Trump appointed to the Department of Housing and Urban Development during his presidency, has said Biden's win in 2020 was "mathematically impossible," according to The Detroit News.

Trump's endorsement of Gibbs helped boost his campaign but he also had help from Democrats, who spent hundreds of thousands of dollars on TV ads to boost their preferred choice to face the party's nominee, Democrat Hillary Scholten, in November, according to The Washington Post.

"I'm very proud of you, John," Trump told Gibbs in a late-night phone call after it was clear he'd defeated Meijer on Tuesday, The Detroit News reported.

Also in Michigan, businesswoman and conservative media personality Tudor Dixon will be the Republican nominee for governor, after defeating four male candidates in the primary. Dixon, who just earned Trump's endorsement on Friday, will face Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in November.

When a moderator asked candidates during a May debate if they believed Trump won Michigan in the 2020 presidential race, Dixon, 45, raised her hand, even though the former president earned about 154,000 less votes than Biden.

RELATED: Trump-Backed Candidate Wins Michigan GOP Primary, Will Now Face Incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Dixon backed away somewhat from her position on a so-called "stolen" election less than 48 hours after Trump endorsed her, telling Fox News host Bret Baier she was "concerned" about how voting was handled by her state in 2020, according to Detroit Free Press.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - AUGUST 02: Republican Michigan Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, flanked by her children, speaks with members of the media outside the Norton Shores Fire Station 3 after voting on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Grand Rapids, MI. Dixon recently received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - AUGUST 02: Republican Michigan Gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, flanked by her children, speaks with members of the media outside the Norton Shores Fire Station 3 after voting on Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022 in Grand Rapids, MI. Dixon recently received the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Kent Nishimura/instagram

In response to Dixon's victory, Nancy Wang, executive director of Voters Not Politicians — the preeminent voting rights and democracy organization in Michigan — said in a statement: "Tonight we are dismayed to see the GOP celebrate and validate the gubernatorial candidacy of a well-known election denier, who has repeatedly shown she is a danger to our democracy."

RELATED: Victories Stack Up in Georgia for GOP Candidates Who Blocked Trump's Efforts to Overturn 2020 Election

In Arizona, state lawmaker and 2020 election denier Mark Finchem won the GOP primary election for secretary of state, a position that can influence how elections are run in the state.

Finchem attended the Trump rally on Jan. 6, 2021, that preceded the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol. He also pushed for Arizona's legislature to overturn the 2020 election results, the AP reports, and claimed that tens of thousands of Arizona falsified ballots helped Biden win the state's electoral votes.

"What happens when the People feel they have been ignored, and Congress refuses to acknowledge rampant fraud," Finchem tweeted Jan. 6, 2021, with a photo of mob of flag-waving Trump supporters outside the Capitol.

Finchem, who has publicly admitted his affiliation with the Oath Keepers, a far-right militia group, defeated three other GOP candidates in the race for secretary of state.

RELATED: Trump-Backed Arizona Candidate Says He Won't Concede if He Loses on Tuesday

Blake Masters, who earned Trump's endorsement in June and said he believed the former president won in 2020, was the victor in the GOP primary for U.S. Senate in Arizona, defeating former businessman Jim Lamon and Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters speaks during his town hall event at Miss Kittys Steak House in Williams, Ariz., on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.
Republican Senate candidate Blake Masters speaks during his town hall event at Miss Kittys Steak House in Williams, Ariz., on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Blake Masters

He will face Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, astronaut and husband of former congresswoman Gabby Giffords, in November.

Masters said in a recent NBC News interview that he would have objected to the 2020 presidential election certification on Jan. 6, 2021, had he been a sitting senator at the time. "What [Sen. Josh] Hawley and, I believe, what [Sen. Ted] Cruz did was right," Masters said, referring to two senators who did just that. "I think their constituents had a lot of concerns."

RELATED: Blake Masters' Best Man, Former Friends Blast Him for Right-Wing Rhetoric: 'What Happened to You?'

Former state senator David Farnsworth, who said he believes that the devil stole the election from Trump in 2020, defeated Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers, one of the Jan. 6 committee's witnesses who testified at a televised Capitol Hill hearing about the former president's unsuccessful pressure campaign to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump called Bowers a "RINO," a favorite insult of the former president that stands for "Republican in name only, in his endorsement of Farnsworth in June.

2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens looks on before speaking at an event near the capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens, a sometimes brash outsider whose unconventional resume as a Rhodes Scholar and Navy SEAL officer made him a rising star in Republican politics, abruptly announced his resignation Tuesday, May 29, 2018, after a scandal involving an affair with his former hairdresser led to a broader investigation by prosecutors and state legislators.
2018 file photo, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens looks on before speaking at an event near the capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Greitens, a sometimes brash outsider whose unconventional resume as a Rhodes Scholar and Navy SEAL officer made him a rising star in Republican politics, abruptly announced his resignation Tuesday, May 29, 2018, after a scandal involving an affair with his former hairdresser led to a broader investigation by prosecutors and state legislators.

Jeff Roberson/AP Photo Eric Greitens

In Missouri, Former Gov. Eric Greitens was defeated in the state's U.S. Senate primary Tuesday, losing the Republican nomination to Eric Schmitt, the state's attorney general.

RELATED: Trump Endorses 'Eric' for Senate Hours Before Missouri GOP Primary — There Are 3 Erics on the Ballot

Schmitt and 17 other attorneys general supported a Texas-led lawsuit that sought to overturn the 2020 election results in four key states Trump lost — Michigan, Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the suit in December 2020.

Schmitt will face the winner of Tuesday's Democratic primary, nurse and Anheuser-Busch heir Trudy Busch Valentine, in November.

Trump vaguely endorsed "ERIC" just ahead of the Missouri primary, but in a bizarre twist didn't say whether he meant Greitens, Schmitt or Eric McElroy, all of whom were on the ballot.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Liendo continues Canada's gold-medal rush with men's 100m butterfly Commonwealth title

    Toronto's Josh Liendo swam to a 100-metre butterfly gold medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in the Sandwell Aquatics Centre in Birmingham, England, on Tuesday. The 19-year-old's time of 51.24 seconds was good enough to edge silver medallist James Guy of England by 0.16 seconds. Australia's Matthew Temple took bronze. Fellow Canadian Finlay Knox was seventh. "That was super, super cool," Liendo said. "It's just been fun, it's been a great experience, and there's more to come, so I'm excited." L

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Trade deadline preview: Juan Soto sweepstakes down to wire

    When Juan Soto turned down a $440 million, 15-year deal to stay with the Washington Nationals, it ensured Tuesday's 6 p.m. EDT trade deadline would have a little juice. That wasn’t a certainty when Major League Baseball and the players’ union agreed to an expanded postseason format this spring. With 12 October spots available — and no more one-game wild-card rounds — some had concerns about whether there would be enough star power left among sellers to satisfy a potentially growing number of buy

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Castro helps Tigers top Blue Jays 4-2 as Manoah exits game early with hurt elbow

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah had just given up a solo home run to Willi Castro when his night got even worse. Tigers second baseman Jonathan Schoop hit a comebacker that went off of Manoah's throwing elbow, dropping the burly Toronto ace to his knees. The ball bounced toward shortstop Santiago Espinal, who got the out at first but Manoah missed the whole play. Head athletic trainer Jose Julian Ministral immediately came out of the Blue Jays' dugout to check Manoah and ultimately made

  • Retired Olympic champion Labbé helping shape next generation of Canadian soccer stars

    Rather than taking it easy in retirement, Stephanie Labbé decided to hit the road. After playing in her last game as a professional in April, the former Canadian women's team goalkeeper embarked on a cross-country tour over the last two months in which she held youth player clinics in more than 30 communities for boys and girls ages nine to 13. Labbé, a 35-year-old from Edmonton, hoped that the clinics inspired the next generation of young girls who'll one day play for Canada. Just as important,

  • Mangiapane nets 3-year deal, $17.4 million from Flames, avoids salary arbitration

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane of the Calgary Flames was rewarded on Monday for setting career highs in goals, assists and points this past season. The Flames signed the 26-year-old forward to a three-year contract worth $17.4 million. Mangiapane set career highs in goals (35), assists (20) and points (55) during the 2021-22 NHL season. The winger, who played all 82 regular-season games, finished the season with the fourth-most goals on the Flames and tied for the sixth most road goals in the NHL w

  • Canadian team starts prep for a summer world junior men's hockey championship

    CALGARY — Canada's team began preparations Tuesday for the 2.0 edition of the 2022 world junior men's hockey championship in Edmonton. The host country starts the Aug. 9-20 championship on Aug. 10 against Latvia at Rogers Place. The 10-country tournament will be minus Russia barred from participating by the International Ice Hockey Federation because of that country's invasion of Ukraine. The initial 2022 championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., was called off Dec. 29 after just four days b

  • Blue Jays place pitcher Stripling on 15-day injured list with hip strain

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays have placed right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling on the 15-day injured list with a right hip strain. The move is retroactive to Sunday. Stripling last pitched in Toronto's 5-3 win over Detroit on Saturday. He pitched four scoreless innings before being removed after loading the bases with none out, then giving up a sacrifice fly to Kody Clemens. He did not factor in the decision. A spot starter earlier in the season, Stripling had been a regular in the rotation sin

  • Blue Jays acquire two-time all-star Merrifield, add relievers Bass, Pop

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays acquired two-time all-star Whit Merrifield and solidified their bullpen by adding right-handed relievers Anthony Bass and Zach Pop before Tuesday's Major League Baseball trade deadline. The Jays acquired Merrifield just before the 6 p.m. ET deadline from Kansas City for pitcher Max Castillo and prospect Samad Taylor. Merrifield was one of 10 Royals who couldn't accompany the team for a four-game series in Toronto last month because he was not vaccinated against CO

  • Raptors to host Jazz in Edmonton and Celtics in Montreal as part of pre-season

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors will play a pair of pre-season games in Edmonton and Montreal. The team announced Wednesday it will host the Utah Jazz on Oct. 2 at Rogers Place in Edmonton, and then the Boston Celtics, Oct. 14 at Montreal's Bell Centre as part of the eighth NBA Canada Series. It's the first time since 2019 the Raptors will play Canadian games outside Toronto. The Raptors will return to the University of Victoria for training camp, Sept. 26 to Oct. 1. This is the second time the Ra

  • Blue Jays trade grades: Rating Toronto's deadline deals

    The Blue Jays added to their roster with three deals at the trade deadline. Here's how we rate them.

  • Canada's Mac Neil, Turbide capture swimming gold at Commonwealth Games

    BIRMINGHAM, United Kingdom — Canada's Maggie Mac Neil added another victory to her illustrious swimming resume. The Olympic and world champion won the women's 100-metre butterfly on Saturday at the Commonwealth Games, while Nicolas-Guy Turbide raced to gold in the Para 50 freestyle. Mac Neil, a 22-year-old from London, Ont., raced to a Games record of 56.36 seconds, edging Australia's Emma McKeon (56.38). She then teamed up with Summer McIntosh, Katerine Savard and Rebecca Smith to win bronze in

  • Canada Basketball CEO wants sport to produce next 'national moment' at Paris Olympics

    Canada Basketball president and CEO Michael Bartlett has lofty expectations. "Without being so bold as to promise it, as a team sport going into the next Summer Olympics and definitely into 2028, Canada Basketball could be in a position to be bringing home four amazing stories with four amazing medals," Bartlett told CBC Sports. That would include podium appearances by men's and women's teams in traditional five-on-five basketball, plus two more in 3x3. Only the women's five-on-five team qualifi

  • Pendrith, Finau, in Detroit duel, tied for Rocket Mortgage lead

    DETROIT (AP) — Taylor Pendrith and Tony Finau are in a Detroit duel. Finau shot a 7-under 65 on Saturday to match Pendrith of Richmond Hill, Ont., at 21-under 195 with a round left in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “If we put together a good round, it might be a two-man race," Finau said. The 3M Open winner last week in Minnesota, Finau is trying to become the first to win consecutive regular-season tournaments in three years. “I probably have more pressure just because I’ve never won before and T

  • From go-karts to Formula 3: Manitoban takes 3rd place in German race

    Winnipegger David Richert made it to the podium this weekend at a Formula 3 race in Germany. The race car driver placed third in the Drexler Automotive Formula 3 Cup in Hochenheim, despite his vehicle becoming stuck in fourth gear during his last lap. "I'm maybe a little bit disappointed that we only got up to third place. I really would have liked to be second or won the whole race altogether," he said in an interview with CBC News on Monday. "But just to come from a farm in Manitoba all the wa

  • Berrios strikes out six in seven innings in Blue Jays' 4-1 victory over Tigers

    TORONTO — As Toronto Blue Jays management attempts to improve its roster before Tuesday's trade deadline, a pair of acquisitions in the past 12 months, Jose Berrios and Matt Chapman continue to enjoy their most productive stints with their new team. Berrios pitched another sound seven innings with seven strikeouts and surrendered only one run on three hits in the Blue Jays (57-45) 4-1 victory against the light-hitting Detroit Tigers (41-62) on Sunday. Chapman drilled a two-run, two-out homer in

  • Canadian team starts prep for a summer world junior men's hockey championship

    CALGARY — Canada's team began preparations Tuesday for the 2.0 edition of the 2022 world junior men's hockey championship in Edmonton. The host country starts the Aug. 9-20 championship on Aug. 10 against Latvia at Rogers Place. The 10-country tournament will be minus Russia barred from participating by the International Ice Hockey Federation because of that country's invasion of Ukraine. The initial 2022 championship in Edmonton and Red Deer, Alta., was called off Dec. 29 after just four days b

  • Canadian women's baseball team honours late longtime player during Friendship Series against USA

    This week, the Canadian women's national baseball team is playing its first games against an international team in three years with heavy hearts. Canada and the United States are competing in a five-game Women's Baseball Friendship Series, which began Thursday and ends Monday at Baseball Central in Thunder Bay, Ont. It marks the first competitive series for Team Canada since 2019 due to the pandemic, but a familiar face is missing. Amanda Asay, one of the longest-tenured members of the national

  • Defences dominate as Montreal, New York battle to scoreless draw in MLS

    MONTREAL — Defence dominated in a battle of two high-powered offences on Saturday as CF Montreal and New York City FC played to a scoreless draw at Stade Saputo. For two higher scoring teams in Major League Soccer, the first half was remarkably prudent. Montreal (11-8-3) enjoyed the lion’s share of the possession with New York (12-4-6) seemingly more than happy to sit in a low block and wait for a counterattack. The first chance went Montreal’s way just after the 10-minute mark. A dangerous ball