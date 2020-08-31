2020 Drugs of Abuse Testing Market in Europe: Emerging Tests, Technologies, Instrumentation, Sales Forecasts, Markets Shares and Profies of Leading Suppliers

Dublin, Aug. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2020 Europe Drugs of Abuse Testing Market: Supplier Shares, Volume and Sales Segmentation Forecasts, Competitive Landscape, Innovative Technologies, Latest Instrumentation, Opportunities for Suppliers" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the European drug of abuse testing market, including emerging tests, technologies, instrumentation, sales forecasts, market shares, and strategic profiles of leading suppliers.



The report provides test volume and sales forecasts by country and market segment for the following assays: Amphetamines, Antidepressants, Barbiturates, Benzodiazepines, Cannabinoids/Marijuana, Cocaine, LSD, Methadone, Methaqualone, Opiates, Phencyclidine (PCP), Propoxphene.



During the next five years, the abused drug testing market will undergo significant transformation. These changes will be caused by convergence of new and more stringent regulations; advances in diagnostic technologies, system engineering, automation, and IT; and intensifying competition. Some segments will start resembling commodity markets, where product positioning and cost per test are more critical than underlying technology. This evolving marketplace will create exciting opportunities for a variety of new instruments, reagent systems, and auxiliary products, such as specimen preparation devices, controls, calibrators and others.



This unique study is designed to help current suppliers and potential market entrants identify and evaluate emerging opportunities and developed effective strategic responses. The study explores future trends; and provides test volume and sales forecasts, by market segment and individual assay.



Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

Agilent Technologies

Beckman Coulter/Danaher

bioMerieux

Bio-Rad

DiaSorin

Eiken Chemical

Fujirebio

Grifols

Instrumentation Laboratory/Werfen

Kyowa Medex

Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics

PerkinElmer

Quest Diagnostics

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Sysmex

Thermo Fisher

Tosoh

Wako

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7m80yq

