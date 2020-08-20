2020 Democratic National Convention: Watch Joe Biden Formally Accept the Nomination for President on Night 4

The 2020 Democratic National Convention comes to an end on Thursday, after former Vice President Joe Biden officially accepts the Democratic nomination for President of the United States.

Biden will also deliver a speech “about his vision for uniting America, to move us forward out of constant chaos and crisis,” according to the DNC. His address comes one day after Sen. Kamala Harris was officially nominated as veep.

Thursday’s virtual event will include speeches by Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey; Gov. Gavin Newsom of California; Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms of Atlanta; former Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Ind.; Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin; Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois; Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware; businessman Andrew Yang; and members of the Biden Family.

Night 4 will also feature a performance by The Chicks, and an appearance by 11-time Emmy winner Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Seinfeld, Veep), who previously appeared opposite Biden in a memorable White House Correspondents’ Dinner sketch (watch it here). The festivities begin at 9 pm ET.

In addition to the above live stream, the following broadcast and cable news networks will offer by-the-minute coverage (all times are Eastern):

MSNBC (begins at 7 pm) | Following The ReidOut With Joy Reid (at 7 pm) and All In With Chris Hayes (at 8 pm), Rachel Maddow, Reid and Nicolle Wallace assume anchor duties (at 9 pm). Brian Williams takes over at 11 pm, followed by Ari Melber at 1 am.

CNN (begins at 8 pm) | Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, Anderson Cooper, Dana Bash and John King anchor through midnight, before Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon take over until 2 am. Commentators include Jennifer Granholm, Scott Jennings, Van Jones and Andrew Yang.

PBS (begins at 8 pm) | Judy Woodruff anchors.

ABC (begins at 10 pm) | George Stephanopoulos anchors. He will be joined by David Muir and Linsey Davis. Contributors include Mary Bruce, Chris Christie, Matthew Dowd, Sara Fagen, Rahm Emanuel, Heidi Heitkamp, Jonathan Karl, Tom Llamas, Terry Moran, Alex Perez, Byron Pitts, Martha Raddatz, Leah Wright Rigueur, Rachel Scott, Nate Silver, Yvette Simpson Pierre Thomas and Cecilia Vega. (The ABC News streaming network starts coverage at 7 pm.)

CBS (begins at 10 pm) | Norah O’Donnell anchors. She will be joined by John Dickerson and contributors María Elena Salinas, Leslie Sanchez and Jamal Simmons. Featured analysts include Valerie Jarrett, Robby Mook, Joel Payne, Reince Priebus, Terry Sullivan and CBS News’ elections and surveys director Anthony Salvanto. (The CBSN streaming network starts coverage at 5 pm.)

Fox News (begins at 10 pm) | Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum anchor. They will be joined by Chris Wallace, Brit Hume, Dana Perino and Juan Williams. Featured analysts include Donna Brazile, Katie Pavlich and Karl Rove. The Ingraham Angle will follow at 11 pm, prior to FOX News @ Night With Shannon Bream at midnight.

NBC (begins at 10 pm) | Lester Holt and Savannah Guthrie anchor. They will be joined by Chuck Todd and Andrea Mitchell. (The NBC News Now streaming network starts coverage at 8 pm.)

