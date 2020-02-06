2020 Daytona 500 entry list released

Nick DeGroot
motorsport.com

Below is the entry list for the 62nd running for the Daytona 500, scheduled for Sunday, February 16.

40 drivers will make the field with three ultimately going home. Seven non-chartered teams will be vying for the four open spots on the grid. They are Justin Haley of Kaulig Racing, Daniel Suarez of Gaunt Brothers Racing, Brendan Gaughan of Beard Motorsports, Reed Sorenson of Premium Motorsports, J.J. Yeley of Rick Ware Racing, as well as Chad Finchum and Timmy Hill of MBM Motorsports.

Read Also:

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

Full schedule for 2020 Daytona Speedweeks

Ent.

Car #

Driver

Sponsor

Team

1

00

Quinn Houff

Jacob Construction

StarCom Racing

2

1

Kurt Busch

Monster Energy

Chip Ganassi Racing

3

2

Brad Keselowski

Discount Tire

Team Penske

4

3

Austin Dillon

Bass Pro Shops/Tracker OffRoad

Richard Childress Racing

5

4

Kevin Harvick

Busch Light #PIT4BUSCH

Stewart-Haas Racing

6

6

Ryan Newman

Koch Industries

Roush Fenway Racing

7

8

Tyler Reddick

Caterpillar

Richard Childress Racing

8

9

Chase Elliott

NAPA Auto Parts

Hendrick Motorsports

9

10

Aric Almirola

Smithfield

Stewart-Haas Racing

10

11

Denny Hamlin

FedEx Express

Joe Gibbs Racing

11

12

Ryan Blaney

Menards/Peak

Team Penske

12

13

Ty Dillon

GEICO

Germain Racing

13

14

Clint Bowyer

Rush/Mobil 1

Stewart-Haas Racing

14

15

Brennan Poole

SpartanGO

Premium Motorsports

15

16

Justin Haley

Fraternal Order of Eagles

Kaulig Racing

16

17

Chris Buescher

Fastenal

Roush Fenway Racing

17

18

Kyle Busch

M&M’s

Joe Gibbs Racing

18

19

Martin Truex, Jr.

Bass Pro Shops

Joe Gibbs Racing

19

20

Erik Jones

DEWALT

Joe Gibbs Racing

20

21

Matt DiBenedetto

Motorcraft/Quick Lane

Wood Brothers Racing

21

22

Joey Logano

Shell Pennzoil

Team Penske

22

24

William Byron

Axalta ‘Color of the Year’

Hendrick Motorsports

23

27

Reed Sorenson

TBA

Premium Motorsports

24

32

Corey LaJoie

RagingBull.com

GO FAS Racing

25

34

Michael McDowell

Love’s Travel Stops

Front Row Motorsports

26

36

David Ragan

Select Blinds

Rick Ware Racing

27

37

Ryan Preece

Cottonelle

JTG Daugherty Racing

28

38

John Hunter Nemechek

CITGARD

Front Row Motorsports

29

41

Cole Custer

Haas Automation

Stewart-Haas Racing

30

42

Kyle Larson

Credit One Bank

Chip Ganassi Racing

31

43

Bubba Wallace

United States Air Force

Richard Petty Motorsports

32

47

Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.

Kroger

JTG Daugherty Racing

33

48

Jimmie Johnson

Ally

Hendrick Motorsports

34

49

Chad Finchum

Garrison Homes

Motorsports Business Management

35

51

Joey Gase

TBA

Rick Ware Racing

36

52

BJ McLeod

TBA

Rick Ware Racing

37

54

J.J. Yeley

TBA

Rick Ware Racing

38

62

Brendan Gaughan

Beard Motorsportrs

Beard Motorsports

39

66

Timmy Hill

RoofClaims.com / VSI Racing

Motorsports Business Management

40

77

Ross Chastain

AdventHealth

Spire Motorsports

41

88

Alex Bowman

Valvoline

Hendrick Motorsports

42

95

Christopher Bell

Procore

Leavine Family Racing

43

96

Daniel Suarez

TBA

Gaunt Brothers Racing

 

What to Read Next