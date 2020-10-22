2020 CMT Music Awards: A list of winners

Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and more competed Wednesday night for top prize at the annual CMT Music Awards.

The country music elites took on Luke Combs, Kelsea Ballerini and Tanya Tucker for video of the year, marquee category at the fan-voted show, hosted by “Heaven” hitmaker Kane Brown, “Modern Family” star Sarah Hyland and CMA Awards’ defending new artist of the year Ashley McBryde..

Additional awards included female and male video, breakthrough video and CMT performance of the year.

Winners are marked in bold.

2020 CMT Music Awards winners

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood - “Drinking Alone”

Keith Urban - “Polaroid”

Kelsea Ballerini - “homecoming queen?”

Luke Combs - “Beer Never Broke My Heart”

Miranda Lambert - “Bluebird”

Tanya Tucker - “Bring My Flowers Now”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde - “One Night Standards”

Carrie Underwood - “Drinking Alone”

Gabby Barrett - “I Hope”

Kelsea Ballerini - “homecoming queen?”

Maren Morris - “The Bones”

Miranda Lambert - “Bluebird”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Jason Aldean - “Got What I Got”

Luke Bryan - “One Margarita”

Luke Combs - “Even Though I'm Leaving”

Morgan Wallen - “Chasin' You (Dream Video)”

Sam Hunt - “Hard To Forget”

Thomas Rhett - “Remember You Young”

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Lady A - “Champagne Night”

Little Big Town - “Wine, Beer, Whiskey”

Midland - “Cheatin' Songs (Live From the Palomino)”

Old Dominion - “One Man Band”

The Chicks - “Gaslighter”

The Highwomen - “Crowded Table”

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne - “All Night (Studio Performance)”

Dan + Shay - “I Should Probably Go To Bed”

Florida Georgia Line - “Blessings”

LOCASH - “One Big Country Song”

Maddie & Tae - “Die From A Broken Heart”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Blanco Brown - “The Git Up”

Caylee Hammack - “Family Tree”

Gabby Barrett - “I Hope”

Ingrid Andress - “More Hearts Than Mine”

Riley Green - “I Wish Grandpas Never Died”

Travis Denning - “After a Few”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani - “Nobody But You”

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice - “I Hope You're Happy Now”

Dan + Shay and Justin Bieber - “10,000 Hours”

Kane Brown featuring Nelly - “Cool Again”

Marshmello and Kane Brown - “One Thing Right”

Thomas Rhett featuring Jon Pardi - “Beer Can't Fix”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

From CMT Artists of the Year: Ashley McBryde - “One Night Standards”

From CMT Crossroads: Brooks & Dunn and Luke Combs - “Brand New Man”

From CMT Artists of the Year: Chris Young - “Drowning”

From CMT Crossroads: Halsey and Kelsea Ballerini - “Graveyard”

From CMT Artists of the Year: Sam Hunt - “Fancy”

From CMT Crossroads: Sheryl Crow and Chris Stapleton - “Tell Me When It's Over”

QUARENTINE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Big & Rich – “Stay Home”

Brad Paisley – “No I In Beer”

Carly Pearce – “It Won’t Always Be Like This (The Social Distance Sessions)”

Charlie Worsham ft. Billy Justineau, Molly Tuttle, Rachel Loy, Jillian Jacqueline, Tucker Wilson, Stephen Wilson Jr., Leigh Nash, Fancy Hagood, Lucie Silvas, John Osborne & Sadler Vaden – “With A Little Help From My Friends” (Beatles cover)

Dave Haywood (of Lady A) & Kelli Haywood – “Just Another Day In Quarantine”

Dolly Parton – “When Life Is Good Again”

Granger Smith – “DON’T COUGH ON ME!”

Luke Combs – “Six Feet Apart”

Tenille Townes ft. Abby Anderson, Kassi Ashton, Keelan Donovan, Alex Hall, Adam Hambrick & Caylee Hammack – “Lean On Me” (Bill Withers cover)

Thomas Rhett ft. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin & Keith Urban – “Be A Light” (Fan video)

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 2020 CMT Music Awards: A complete list of nominees and winners