2020 Chevy Corvette C8 Rental Car Costs $345 Per Day

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Vossen Wheels

And it's even more expensive during weekends.

If you're a fan of the new mid-engine Corvette C8, you should know that deliveries have already started for the first batch of orders. The first R8C delivery via the National Corvette Museum has also been concluded, and reports said that Corvette museum deliveries will still continue amid the novel coronavirus scare and the fact that the museum is closed during the outbreak.

One of the owners from Florida who got his hands on his new 'Vette has already started fitting their new ride with new shoes, courtesy of Vossen Wheels. It looks really snazzy with the black glossy wheels and a bit of lowering, as you can see in the images below.

Tasty, right? If you want to experience driving this particular Corvette, you may do so but you have to shell out some cash, of course. The owner of this fully-loaded Corvette 3LT with Z51 package in Ceramic Matrix Gray Metallic paint job is Travis Williams, and he has listed the car over at Turo for rental. The price? As low as $299 per day (from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.), excluding Turo's trip fee.

The price stiffens up to $399 per day when you rent the car on Thursdays and the weekend. When you add the trip fee, the $299 becomes $349.77, while the $399 becomes $455.74 – both with daily 100 miles of distance included. Of course, the price becomes flexible as you increase the days that you're renting it.

The Mid-Engine Corvette Madness Continues:

Williams, of course, is still protective of his newest toy. You won't be able to rent without insurance, plus, pets aren't allowed inside since their nails could scratch the leather. Smoking is definitely a no-no, and he prefers that the car won't be abused (as recorded by the onboard PDR).

Interested in renting this Corvette? Williams said that the car isn't available this weekend but you can go ahead and check Turo to book your rental in advance. There are also other guidelines and conditions listed, so you might want to check them out first.





Source: Turo



