2020 New Brunswick flood season ends without damage seen in recent years

FREDERICTON — New Brunswick's spring flood season has officially come to an end without the major flooding seen in the province over the last couple of years.

After 10 weeks in operation, the River Watch Program for the 2020 season is now over.

Water levels in all areas along the St. John River basin continue to decrease and are returning to normal levels.

Public Safety Minister Carl Urquhart says water flows this year looked nothing like 2018 and 2019, which saw record flooding that destroyed homes and cottages and closed roads and highways.

The annual River Watch Program started March 9 and provided information on the status of rivers and the potential for ice jams and other flood issues.

This year saw a gradual decline in water levels with no major ice jams reported.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2020.

The Canadian Press