2020 Arnold Palmer Invitational tee times, viewer's guide
The last stop before the Players Championship, the Arnold Palmer Invitational will include a stacked field, including World No. 1 Rory McIlroy, gearing up for one of the Tour's premier events.
McIlroy, the champion of this event back in 2018, has made five starts this Tour season and has finished inside the top five each time. He also will be preparing his game as he defends his Players victory at TPC Sawgrass victory.
Along with McIlroy, WGC-Mexico victor Patrick Reed will be teeing off this week at Bay Hill, as will Rickie Fowler coming off a missed cut at the Honda Classic. Past API champion Phil Mickelson and Orlando residents Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson and Graeme McDowell are also all in the Bay Hill field.
The winner will receive 500 FedEx Cup points and a $1.674 million cut of the $9.3 million purse.
TV/Streaming Schedule
Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 2-6 p.m. EST. On Saturday, Golf Channel will have coverage from 12:30-2:30 p.m. EST, and NBC will follow from 2:30-6 p.m. On Sunday, Golf Channel will again have the 12:30-2:30 p.m. slot with NBC taking over from 2:30-6 p.m.
PGA Tour Live streaming coverage takes place from 7 a.m.-6 p.m. EST on Thursday and Friday, 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Leader board
Find all live PGA Tour scoring data here.
Thursday Tee Times (all times EST, all rounds at Bay Hill Club)
Tee No. 1
6:45 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Sam Ryder
6:57 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Sam Burns, Scott Harrington
7:08 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Scott Brown, Tyrrell Hatton
7:20 a.m. -- Kevin Na, C.T. Pan, Pat Perez
7:31 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Andrew Putnam, Scott Piercy
7:43 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson, Steve Stricker
7:54 a.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Kevin Kisner, Jimmy Walker
8:06 a.m. -- Adam Long, Davis Love III, Vijay Singh
8:17 a.m. -- Brendon Todd, Troy Merritt, Si Woo Kim
8:29 a.m. -- Bud Cauley, Tom Hoge, Matthew Fitzpatrick
8:40 a.m. -- Rob Oppenheim, Maverick McNealy, Chun An Yu
11:35 a.m. -- Harris English, Doc Redman, Sam Saunders
11:47 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Vaughn Taylor, Denny McCarthy
11:58 a.m. -- Rory Sabbatini, Anirban Lahiri, Robby Shelton
12:10 a.m. -- Sebastián Muñoz, Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood
12:21 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, J.B. Holmes, Kevin Chappell
12:33 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Graeme McDowell, Bubba Watson
12:44 p.m. -- Sungjae Im, Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler
12:56 p.m. -- Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau
1:07 p.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Abraham Ancer, Zac Blair
1:19 p.m. -- Hank Lebioda, Matthew NeSmith, Brandon Matthews
Tee No. 10
6:45 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Danny Lee, Talor Gooch
6:57 a.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Mark Hubbard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
7:08 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Harold Varner III, Xinjun Zhang
7:20 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Sung Kang, Henrik Stenson
7:31 a.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Danny Willett, Tony Finau
7:43 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa
7:54 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose
8:06 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day
8:17 a.m. -- Lee Westwood, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Matt Wallace
8:29 a.m. -- Ryan Moore, Alex Noren, Carlos Ortiz
11:35 a.m. -- Brian Gay, Scottie Scheffler
11:47 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Byeong Hun An, Beau Hossler
11:58 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Harry Higgs, Jazz Janewattananond
12:10 a.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Keith Mitchell, Keegan Bradley
12:21 a.m. -- Nate Lashley, Ian Poulter, Russell Knox
12:33 a.m. -- Jim Herman, Charles Howell III, Brendan Steele
12:44 p.m. -- Cameron Champ, J.T. Poston, Stewart Cink
12:56 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Kevin Tway, Lucas Glover
1:07 p.m. -- Matt Every, Patrick Rodgers, Wyndham Clark
1:19 p.m. -- Robert Gamez, Henrik Norlander, Rod Perry
Friday Tee Times (all times EST, all rounds at Bay Hill Golf Club)
Tee No. 1
6:45 a.m. -- Brian Gay, Scottie Scheffler
6:57 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Byeong Hun An, Beau Hossler
7:08 a.m. -- Joel Dahmen, Harry Higgs, Jazz Janewattananond
7:20 a.m. -- Viktor Hovland, Keith Mitchell, Keegan Bradley
7:31 a.m. -- Nate Lashley, Ian Poulter, Russell Knox
7:43 a.m. -- Jim Herman, Charles Howell III, Brendan Steele
7:54 a.m. -- Cameron Champ, J.T. Poston, Stewart Cink
8:06 a.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Kevin Tway, Lucas Glover
8:17 a.m. -- Matt Every, Patrick Rodgers, Wyndham Clark
8:29 a.m. -- Robert Gamez, Henrik Norlander, Rod Perry
8:40 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Danny Lee, Talor Gooch
11:35 a.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Mark Hubbard, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
11:47 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Harold Varner III, Xinjun Zhang
11:58 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Sung Kang, Henrik Stenson
12:10 a.m. -- Matthew Wolff, Danny Willett, Tony Finau
12:21 a.m. -- Joaquin Niemann, Collin Morikawa, Max Homa
12:33 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose
12:44 p.m. -- Adam Scott, Brooks Koepka, Jason Day
12:56 p.m. -- Lee Westwood, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Matt Wallace
1:07 p.m. -- Ryan Moore, Alex Noren, Carlos Ortiz
Tee No. 10
6:45 a.m. -- Harris English, Doc Redman, Sam Saunders
6:57 a.m. -- Brian Stuard, Vaughn Taylor, Denny McCarthy
7:08 a.m. -- Rory Sabbatini, Anirban Lahiri, Robby Shelton
7:20 a.m. -- Sebastián Muñoz, Hideki Matsuyama, Tommy Fleetwood
7:31 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, J.B. Holmes, Kevin Chappell
7:43 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Graeme McDowell, Bubba Watson
7:54 a.m. -- Sungjae Im, Marc Leishman, Rickie Fowler
8:06 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau
8:17 a.m. -- Jason Kokrak, Abraham Ancer, Zac Blair
8:29 a.m. -- Hank Lebioda, Matthew NeSmith, Brandon Matthews
11:35 a.m. -- Charl Schwartzel, Sam Ryder
11:47 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Sam Burns, Scott Harrington
11:58 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Scott Brown, Tyrrell Hatton
12:10 a.m. -- Kevin Na, C.T. Pan, Pat Perez
12:21 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Andrew Putnam, Scott Piercy
12:33 a.m. -- Billy Horschel, Zach Johnson, Steve Stricker
12:44 p.m. -- Tyler Duncan, Kevin Kisner, Jimmy Walker
12:56 p.m. -- Adam Long, Davis Love III, Vijay Singh
1:07 p.m. -- Brendon Todd, Troy Merritt, Si Woo Kim
1:19 p.m. -- Bud Cauley, Tom Hoge, Matthew Fitzpatrick
1:30 p.m. -- Rob Oppenheim, Maverick McNealy, Chun An Yu
