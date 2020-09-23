2020 Annual General Meeting Information

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orocobre Limited (ASX: ORE, TSX: ORL) (Orocobre or the Company), advises that its 2020 Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held at 10.30am AEST on Friday 13 November 2020. In the interests of safety for shareholders, employees and the broader community during the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 AGM will be held virtually, rather than at a physical location.



Shareholders will be provided with information on how to participate in the AGM when the Notice of Meeting is released in October 2020. The Notice of Meeting will also be available on the ASX Company Announcements Platform and Orocobre’s website at: https://www.orocobre.com.

The closing time for receipt of director nominations for any candidates other than those recommended by the Board is 5.00pm AEST, Thursday 1 October 2020.

