2020-21 NBA offseason primer: Everything you need to know about the draft, free agency and trade market

The NBA just pulled off one of the most remarkable feats in league history, successfully hosting a 22-team race to the end of the 2019-20 season inside a self-imposed bubble on the Walt Disney World campus in the coronavirus hotbed of Orlando, Florida, without a single positive test among its players.

At the end of a 12-month season, the league’s premier franchise, the Los Angeles Lakers, captured the 2020 championship, and its premier player, LeBron James, took home Finals MVP honors. L.A. rejoice.

Everyone else’s attention now turns to the hope of a 2020-21 season, which will almost surely be held entirely in 2021. We have you covered with everything there is to know about the upcoming draft, free agency and trade market, complete with a best guess as to when we will see a reshaped league again.

When is the 2020 NBA draft?

The NBA and its players’ union announced last month that the 2020 NBA draft — originally scheduled for June 25, and then tentatively moved to Oct. 16 prior to the restart — will now be held on Nov. 18.

Teams can conduct in-person interviews with prospects starting Friday until Nov. 16, according to ESPN. Potential draftees will reportedly have the option to participate in on-court workouts for multiple teams. Front offices were previously limited to virtual interviews and live or taped video feeds of player workouts.

Who are the best players in the draft?

There is no consensus No. 1 pick, not the way Zion Williamson was the clear choice last year, and this year’s draft is considered relatively weak on high-end talent. Mock drafts reshuffle the top prospects on a semi-regular basis, and almost every one of them comes with a red flag or two concerning their potential.

LaMelo Ball is No. 1 in Yahoo Sports draft expert Krysten Peek’s latest mock. After leaving high school at age 16 in October 2017, Ball has played professionally in Lithuania and Australia, sandwiched around a prep season at the SPIRE Institute. Every stint was covered in the drama that follows his controversial father, LaVar Ball. Like his older brother, New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball, the 6-foot-7, 180-pound LaMelo is also considered an elite ball-handler and passer who struggles with his shooting ability.

University of Georgia freshman Anthony Edwards, who has drawn comparisons to Dwyane Wade and Donovan Mitchell, has been a top prospect since high school. The 6-foot-5 (6-9 wingspan), 225-pound guard averaged 19.1 points (on 40/29/77 shooting splits), 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.9 combined blocks and steals in 33 minutes per game for a Bulldogs team that finished a disappointing 16-16.

James Wiseman, the 7-foot-1 top-ranked prep recruit in the Class of 2019, is on the rise again after an eligibility battle cost him all but three games in college and his stock fell in the absence of evaluation. Once-heralded prospects Cole Anthony and R.J. Hampton have respectively slipped into the middle of the first round after disappointing years at North Carolina and in Australia, according to prognosticators.

That leaves a collection of players who could make their way into the draft’s top echelon: 22-year-old Obi Toppin, wildly improved Iowa State sophomore Tyrese Haliburton, Israeli forward Deni Avdija, French point guard Killian Hayes, Nigerian-American forwards Onyeka Okongwu and Isaac Okoro, rising 3-and-D prospect Devin Vassell and Florida State athletic marvel Patrick Williams, among other names.

The combination of an unclear hierarchy and the restrictions forced by the coronavirus pandemic could make for a crapshoot of a lottery come draft time. Front offices have their hands full over the next moth.

When is free agency?

The NBA has yet to set a date for free agency, largely because the league’s finances are in such flux. The window has traditionally opened in the week following the draft. NBPA executive director Michele Roberts told The Athletic’s Shams Charania that she expects free agency to begin no later than Dec. 1.

Neither the NBA or the players’ association wants to see the salary cap dip below the 2019-20 figure of $109 million, and the league cut its projected cap for next season from $115 to $114 million in June. Now that the season is complete, the NBA can begin poring through its finances to determine just how much revenue it lost during the pandemic and just how much it expects to fall short of expectations next year.

Story continues