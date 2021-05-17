2020-2021 Network TV Shows: What’s Renewed, What’s Canceled, What’s in Limbo

Kristen Lopez
·1 min read

It’s that time of the year again: as the summer begins, the questions start about which shows we’ll see returning in the fall. Much is still unknown — especially since there’s bound to be a content gap as shut-downs last year ran rampant due to COVID-19. The possible result? Shows that would have seen their run end could instead get a second life just to fill the calendar. We’ll keep updating this gallery throughout the next few months as shows are given the ax, renewed, or in that weird middle ground of getting shoved to a mid-season premiere date.

