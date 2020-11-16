A man has become a 'prisoner in his own home' after discovering he was 'allergic to electricity'

Story and video from SWNS

A man has become a prisoner in his own home after discovering he is allergic to electricity.

Bruno Berrick, 48, has coated his bungalow where he lives with his partner and three daughters in special paint designed to block out 5G and radio waves.

They keep electricity usage to an absolute minimum - leaving lights off in the evening, keeping the heating off, and never doing normal every-day activities like watching television.

He's now having to build a special low-tech shelter in the garden where he plans to spend the winter so the rest of the family can have the heating on.

His condition mirrors that of Chuck McGill, a high-flying lawyer in the Breaking Bad spin-off series Better Call Saul.

Speaking for just a few hurried minutes on the phone to avoid excruciating physical discomfort, Bruno Berrick explained he was a 'normal guy' until he began to suffer debilitating fatigue four years ago.

He also started experiencing burning sensations, 'popping' in his head, and underwent a dramatic five-stone weight loss.