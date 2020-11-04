Video shows a seagull caught playing 'football' in a carpark

Story and video from SWNS

This video shows the moment a seagull was caught playing 'football' in a pub car park - with a tennis ball it stole from a nearby dog.

Michael Holt was enjoying a drink with his partner Belinda Lazenby when he noticed the bird acting strangely.

The juvenile seagull has pinched a battered old tennis ball and was using it's beak to nudge it around obstacles in the car park.

Michael said it looked like the bird could be trying out for the local football team in Falmouth, Cornwall.

He said: "I was out celebrating the birthday of my partner and we were at The Windjammer in Falmouth.

"The seagull was enjoying itself with a ball, it looked like the seagull was trialling for Falmouth Town FC."

Michael, a psychotherapist, filmed the video on Saturday, October 31.