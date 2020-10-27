Adorable footage shows the moment a vain piglet sees herself in the mirror for the first time.

Ruby, just two months old, is filmed at her home in Denver, Colorado.

The cute piglet spots herself in the mirror for the very first time and appears to give herself a little kiss.

Owner Lisa Roedel, 36, said: "I had heard that pigs are the 4th most intelligent animal in the world and that they can use mirrors so it was interesting to see the way she just stared at herself for a moment, then made the kissy face. I thought it was adorable and I was excited that I captured a video of it."