Husband shocks wife with unusual garden installation

Story and video from SWNS

A wacky husband shocked his wife who wanted to brighten up their garden with a gnome - by installing a 12ft-tall replica of a T-Rex on the patio.

Adrian Shaw, 52, snapped up the 14-stone resin and fiberglass dinosaur and hired a crane to winch it into position on Thursday (3/9).

He came up with the madcap-scheme after wife Deborah, 53, begged him to clean up the back garden of their home in Leamington Spa, Warks.

The IT analyst paid £1,600 for the replica of the terrifying beast, which he named 'Dave' and put it on the patio.

Adrian, who has two grown-up sons, said: "This project is a result of my wife's request to make the garden look nice.

"She suggested I clear away the weeds and maybe put a gnome on the patio which got me thinking.

"I thought nothing could possibly look nicer in the garden than a 3.5 metre replica of a rampaging T-Rex, so I bought one.

"I guess that it is most people's dream to own a 3.5 metre replica of a rampaging T-Rex but they don't have the space or resources to do this.

"I have been very fortunate to be able to realise the dream.

"It only cost £1,600 from a company in Wales who said they could deliver it and I hired a crane to lift it into the garden.

"The neighbours loved it and took lots of pictures and I thought it looked great in the garden."

But wife Deborah, a school business manager, was unimpressed when she stumbled across the towering monster in the middle of the night.

Adrian, who has been together with Deborah for 20 years and married for six, added: "I thought my wife would be thrilled to bits but I don't think she was as enthusiastic as I'd

expected her to be.



"She loves the Jurassic Park films and watches all the David Attenborough documentaries, so I thought I couldn't go wrong with the purchase really.

"She came home late from work and it was dark so I thought I'd surprise her with Dave the next morning when she opened the curtains.

"I'd even set up my camera to capture her reaction, which I was expecting to be one of sheer delight.

"Sadly, in the middle of the night the dog got up for a wee and when she opened the back door to let him out the security lights came on and she came face to face with the T-Rex.

"I could hear the screams and went running downstairs but even after the initial shock, she continued to scream.

"I've fallen in love with Dave though and he's not going anywhere. I'm sure Deborah will understand and grow to love him just as much as I do."