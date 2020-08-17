Selfless teen becomes local hero after cleaning dirty road signs and cutting back overgrown hedges

Selfless teen becomes local hero after cycling through his town almost every day during lockdown cleaning dirty road signs and cutting back overgrown hedges across pavements and pathways

Story and video from SWNS

A teenage boy annoyed by road signs left dirty and hedges overgrown during lockdown has become a local hero after going on a mission to clean them all up.

Joseph Beer, 15, noticed dozens of neglected street signs and hedgerows whilst out on his daily walks with mum Lisa, 52.

He soon decided he wanted to clean up the streets - and with the help of dad Mark, 56, he rigged up a trailer to fix to the back of his bike, and started peddling around the streets near his house.