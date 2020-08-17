'One in a million' moment bolt of lightning strikes curvature of rainbow





Video and words from SWNS

This is the 'one in a million' moment a bolt of lightning struck the curve of a rainbow.

Steven Miller, 33, had been teaching a personal training class in his garden when the storm stuck near his home.

Seconds after getting his smartphone out, a large bolt of lightning crossed the sky, following the path of the bend of the rainbow.

Steven, from Wrexham, north Wales, said: "It was a case of being in the right place at the right time.

"I was teaching a class in my back garden when I heard this constant rumbling.

"It almost sounded a bit like an earthquake with its long mumbling. I had never heard anything like it before.

"After the class was over I decided to take a look at it from my front door.