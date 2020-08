The umbrella you can wear like a backpack

A young student is attempting to revolutionise the way we stay dry on a rainy day.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Designed by Anna Cserba, After You is a multifunctional umbrella prototype that can effectively free your arms when it rains.

When the sky clears up, the exoskeleton-like product can even double as a shopping bag.

See how it works in the video above.