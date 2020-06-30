Man builds his own pub with a unique water feature

Story and video from SWNS

This is the fantastic footage that shows one mans quest to bring the pub to him during lockdown, complete with an incredible Jack Daniels water feature.

Steve Sweet, 55 has been working on creating his own personal pub for a while now but has utilised his time in lockdown to finally finish his dream of his own personal boozer at his home in Uxbridge, West London.

The converted shed takes on the appearance of a bar complete with beer on draft, bar snacks, music and a dart board. The stand out feature of Steve's bar is the stunning fountain that is made of Jack Daniels bottles and features a functioning waterfall.

"I already had a shed but the deconstruction of that shed and reconstruction of the man cave took about 6 months. The fountain took a weekend to put together and has attracted so much attention on social media."

The 55-year old who works at Fuller's Brewery in Chiswick said: "I always fancied a personal pub."

"It's great to have somewhere to spend time with friends and family. Since the lockdown and pubs being closed, it's definitely been one of my better ideas."

Steve spent six months in total converting his shed into his local and a further weekend constructing the amazing Jack Daniels fountain.

"The main features of my bar are the Asahi dry on draught closely followed by the tv and surround sound system and my Jack Daniels fountain."