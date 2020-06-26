Blue whale dwarfs boat

Drone footage of a blue whale swimming close to a boat off the coast of San Diego was captured by a local whale watcher on June 19.

Domenic Biagini, owner of tour company Gone Whale Watching, was responsible for capturing the footage and said the whale approached the boat unprompted.

Speaking on June 26, he told Storyful, "We've been lucky to see blue whales almost every day for the past week, and in this amazing moment, this giant whale came over to check out our boat."