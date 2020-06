Primula cheese tubes are being recalled from UK supermarkets after a toxic bacteria was found in one of its products.

In a statement the firm - which is based in Gateshead - said it was "aware of a potential source of Clostridium botulinum".

The bacteria can cause botulism, a rare but life-threatening condition that attacks the nervous system and can lead to paralysis.

