London police officer tells protester: 'If I was so brutal, I could run you over right now'

Story and video from Storyful

An officer with London's Metropolitan Police Service was captured on video driving closely behind a police-brutality protester on foot on Sunday, June 7.

This video shows an encounter between a protester and a London police officer driving a police vehicle inches behind them.

The officer is heard saying: "What are you even protesting about? If I was so brutal, I could run you over right now, but I'm not."

The source told Storyful that demonstrators were marching from Parliament Square to Buckingham Palace.

Recent demonstrations around the world have called for an end to police brutality and racist law-enforcement practices following the death of George Floyd.