Model who married 81-year-old receives his £150,000 British pension

Story and video from SWNS

An 81-year-old former vicar who married his 27-year-old gay lover has died alone in a Romanian hospital - as his toy boy widow reveals that he "cried for two days" but is now ready to enjoy his hearty inheritance.

Philip Clements, a retired Church of England vicar from the UK, died overnight on May 31 in a hospital room in Bucharest, which was closed to visitors amid the global COVID-19 pandemic.

His young widow Florin Marin, a model who is 54 years younger than Clements, said he was upset after his husband passed away, but that two days of mourning "is enough" and that his late husband would not want him to be sad.

Now Marin is looking forward to spending the £150,000 ($190,000 USD) that he will receive from Clements' life insurance policy.

The dapper dresser has also inherited a £100,000 ($127,000 USD) house, that was put into his name before Clements died, and £2,000-a-month, for life ($2,500 USD) from Clements' pension.