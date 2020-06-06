Woman told her ‘F*** Boris’ T-shirt is illegal by police

A woman wearing a "F*** Boris" T-shirt was stopped by British Transport Police in London and informed that her apparel was illegal, the Independent reports.

Video uploaded to YouTube on Thursday claims the woman was leaving the Black Lives Matter protest when she was approached by two officers.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In the footage, the woman asks: "You think it's illegal for me to have this T-shirt on? Based on what law?"

One officer replies that it violates Section 5 of the Public Order Act.

The woman asks: "Why would that cause harassment? To who?"

The officer replies: "To other people. People will find that offensive."

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "We are aware of a video on social media of one of our officers near Oxford Circus Underground station on Wednesday 3 June. Our officer approached the individual in a courteous and professional manner and legitimately challenged them for wearing an item of clothing that contains an obscene word that could cause alarm or distress."