‘Stupidest name ever’ causes divide between soon-to-be parents

A Reddit user shared that she and her husband are expecting a baby in a couple of months. Amid their search for the perfect name, the couple realised they had very different ideas about what would be appropriate.

The user, who writes under the name TopPromise6, shared her conflict to Reddit's AITA (Am I The A******) forum.

"My husband and his parents are all math geniuses and wanted his name to include some math reference," she wrote. "I thought it was a cute and funny idea."

She said she was personally considering names like "Dylan, Jared and Loren," but what he came up with was the "stupidest name ever."

"My husband was like, 'Um, yeah. I was thinking Cube.' Like a Rubik's Cube," TopPromise6 wrote.

He urged her to think of the name as "cute", but she refused.

Other Reddit users had strong but thoughtful opinions about the name idea.

"Periodic reminder that your children will (hopefully) be adults for the majority of their lives. Please plan accordingly," one user wrote.

"Cube is the weirdest name i've ever heard, you're preventing your kid from a lifetime of bullying," another said.

Others were, well, more blunt.

"Who names their kid cube, what a block head," one user said.

"Why not just Mathew? It literally has the word math in it," another wrote.

Yet another person asked the question on all of our minds.

"Are you married to Elon Musk?" the user wrote.

- This story first appeared on In The Know



