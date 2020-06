Tesla on Autopilot crashes into overturned truck on busy highway in Taiwan

Shocking footage captures the moment a Tesla Model 3 car crashes into an overturned truck on a busy highway in Taiwan.

According to the driver of the Tesla, the vehicle was on Autopilot mode at the time of the accident.

Local reports say no one was injured, and the Tesla driver refused to go to hospital.

