Road collapses in front of Indian villagers

This was the moment a road collapsed into a flooded river just as a group of Indian villagers was about to cross it.

The residents of a village in Kamprup district, in northeastern India, were on their way to see the flooded Singra river when they noticed that the road had developed a crack.

As they watched, the crack widened and the road crumbled into the water. Realising they had dodged a serious mishap, the group broke into a loud cheer.

Nayan Rabha, on of the villagers, said: "This road was built just last year. It is an important road connecting two states, Assam and Meghalaya, but they still did a shoddy job.

"The officials may take months to repair it and It will be difficult to cross this stretch from now on."