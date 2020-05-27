Internet infuriated by outfit worn by bride's mum

By Kelsey Weekman, In The Know

Weddings are complicated.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There are all sorts of unspoken rules and conventions that can drive even the most levelheaded person up a wall.

One fairly clear-cut rule, however, is that brides typically wear white — and they're the only ones to do so.

Jane Lu, the CEO of Australian fashion company ShowPo, took to TikTok to expose a clear violation of that rule.

She said that she woke up on the morning of her big day to find that her simple wedding dress was going to be upstaged by her mother's own elaborate gown.

In the video, Lu unzipped her mother's garment bag to expose the dress, which she describes as being "more bridal" than her own. It was covered in lace and satin.

Her mom went through with it, too. Photos make it seem like she could have been the one getting married that day, not her daughter.

Credit: TikTok/TheLazyCEO

Fortunately, Lu wasn't bothered at all and laughed it off — but most commenters had a very different reaction.

"No, I would've made my mum go and buy a different dress that second," one user said.

"Straight up I would've lost my mind. You looked amazing tho," another wrote.

Some people came to Lu's mother's defence, though.

"My mum deserves to look like a queen, doesn't matter if it's my wedding or hers," a TikTok user wrote.

- This story first appeared on In The Know



