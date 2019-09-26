2019-20 Fantasy Basketball SF Draft Rankings: LeBron seeking more success this year
LeBron James has a new running mate in Anthony Davis this season, and will now be entering as the expected primary ball-handler for the Lakers.
Load management’s ugly head remains a factor, but nonetheless, Bron is a top option at the small forward position in fantasy.
Check out where he and the rest of the SFs land in our experts’ rankings:
