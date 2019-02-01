2019 Yahoo Sports Technology Awards Shortlist Revealed

Yahoo Sports Staff
Yahoo Sport UK
Sports Technology Awards
Sports Technology Awards

Adidas and F1 amongst Shortlistees for Global Sports Technology Awards

Yesterday the 2019 Yahoo Sports Technology Awards’ shortlist was revealed, showcasing leading innovations from the sector’s most dynamic brands. Judged by a panel of global industry experts, the technology and brands which impressed most included industry mainstays Hawk-Eye, Formula 1 and Adidas, as well as disruptive newcomers Livelike VR and Guided Knowledge.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

 

Rebecca Hopkins, Sports Technology Awards Group CEO, said ‘We are in the sixth cycle of the Yahoo Sports Technology Awards and this year’s entries, once again, push the boundaries of innovation across the sector. The shortlist highlights frontrunners in every area and proves that these Awards highlight the industry’s technical progress like no other. Every successful brand should be proud to have made it this far given the high standard of competition. We look forward to unveiling the winners on 2nd May in London.’

 

Devon Fox, Director of Digital Platform Innovation at the PGA Tour and one of the 2019 judges, added ‘There were, as always, a wealth of amazing innovations to review, making shortlisting a difficult task. It has been fascinating to judge these awards and enjoy advance knowledge of what influences the sector. Investors searching for the next big tech disrupter should check out the work we’ve seen.’

 

The 2019 ceremony will be hosted at the Roundhouse, London, on May 2nd, an experience enjoyed by leading industry figures, innovators and international athletes, who will be flying in from around the world for the event. Tickets are available through the Group’s Global Ticketing Partner, Ticketmaster Sport, on its Universe platform.

 

2019 Yahoo Sports Technology Awards Shortlist

Agency of the Year

  • Fanview Media

  • InCrowd

  • Lagardère Sports and Entertainment for the Total Africa Cup of Nations

  • Project11 Sports

  • The Goat Agency

  • Winners FDD for the UEFA GROW IT Maturity Matrix

Best App

  • Fishbrain

  • GameOn for Sky Sports Jeff Bot

  • Lagardère Sports and Entertainment for the West Ham United Official App

  • Major League Soccer Mobile App

  • MatchPint

  • SportsCastr

Best Digital Technology

  • ATP Media Portal

  • FieldTurf for Intelligent Play

  • IBM Watson and ESPN Fantasy Insights

  • iRewind for Migros iMpuls

  • StreamAMG Cloud Matrix

  • WSC Sports

Best Innovation of the Year

  • BT Sport and EE deliver 5G

  • European Tour for ShotClock Masters

  • Hawk-Eye Inspection System for NASCAR

  • Hawk-Eye Live Ball Tracking in Tennis

  • SciSports for Insight Global Football Recruitment Platform

  • Vald Performance for the GroinBar Hip Strength Testing System

Best Sports Broadcast (Single or Series)

  • Discovery and Eurosport

  • FIFA TV for the 2018 FIFA World Cup™

  • LiveLike VR, Fox Sports and BBC Sport for the FIFA World Cup

  • Pixellot Automatic Production

  • Sky Sports for the Premier League Augmented Reality Studio

Best Sports Equipment, Apparel or Wearable Technology

  • Guided Knowledge Wearables

  • LID Helmets

  • Solos Smart Wearable Technology

  • Sports Performance Tracking for SPT2

  • STATSports Apex Pro

  • The Occlusion Cuff Elite

Best Technology for Athlete Welfare

  • Catapult Movement Module

  • Hawk-Eye Medical System for Premiership Rugby

  • HP 1T and Charles Owen Helmet ICS

  • K-Laser Therapeutic Laser

  • Pitch-Ready Post Injury Knee Assessment System

  • Return2Play

Best Technology for Elite Performance

  • 15th Club for the Ryder Cup

  • Kinetic Performance Technology for GymAware

  • K-MOTION

  • SBG Sports Software for RaceWatch Race Strategy

  • SIS Pitches for SISGrass Hybrid Pitch Technology

  • SPORTLOGiQ Performance Analytics Platform

Best Technology for Fan Engagement

  • BBC Sport 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ VR App

  • CTP for Your Call Football

  • Dimension Data for the Tour de France 2018

  • Formula 1 and Goodform for F1 Fan Voice

  • Formula 1 and Meshh for Project Fanzone

  • Xperiel for The Real World Web

Best Technology for Participation

  • CAP2 for CoursePro

  • Cricket Australia Coach App

  • Motitech for Motiview

  • MyLocalPitch

  • Sports Engineers and Tennis Australia Competition Management Software

  • ASB GlassFloor

Best Technology for Sports Betting

  • Betradar Managed Trading Services

  • Fresh8 Gaming

  • Genius Sports Group

  • Incentive Games

  • Scientific Games for OpenBet

  • Trustly Group for Trustly Pay N Play®

Best Technology for Sports Commerce

  • AtletasNOW

  • mycujoo

  • Minute.ly

  • Nielsen Sports for Sports Connect

  • SeatServe: In-Seat Delivery

  • Worldpay for My Business Mobile

Most Innovative Sports Partnership

  • Avid for the European Championships Glasgow 2018

  • Genius Sports and the PGA Tour

  • Harlequins and Adidas for the Flash Charity Jersey

  • IBM Aspera and Fox Sports for the World Cup 2018

  • Intel and LaLiga

  • Mitel and Major League Baseball

Rights Holder / Governing Body/ Team / Sponsor of the Year

  • Mitel and Major League Baseball

  • NASCAR and OMNIGON

  • Powerboat P1 for the Panther Race Boat Upgrade

  • The R&A for Modernising the Rules of Golf

  • The Ocean Race for Southern Ocean RAW

  • Winners FDD for the UEFA GROW IT Maturity Matrix

What to Read Next