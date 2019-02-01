2019 Yahoo Sports Technology Awards Shortlist Revealed

Sports Technology Awards

Adidas and F1 amongst Shortlistees for Global Sports Technology Awards

Yesterday the 2019 Yahoo Sports Technology Awards’ shortlist was revealed, showcasing leading innovations from the sector’s most dynamic brands. Judged by a panel of global industry experts, the technology and brands which impressed most included industry mainstays Hawk-Eye, Formula 1 and Adidas, as well as disruptive newcomers Livelike VR and Guided Knowledge.

Rebecca Hopkins, Sports Technology Awards Group CEO, said ‘We are in the sixth cycle of the Yahoo Sports Technology Awards and this year’s entries, once again, push the boundaries of innovation across the sector. The shortlist highlights frontrunners in every area and proves that these Awards highlight the industry’s technical progress like no other. Every successful brand should be proud to have made it this far given the high standard of competition. We look forward to unveiling the winners on 2nd May in London.’

Devon Fox, Director of Digital Platform Innovation at the PGA Tour and one of the 2019 judges, added ‘There were, as always, a wealth of amazing innovations to review, making shortlisting a difficult task. It has been fascinating to judge these awards and enjoy advance knowledge of what influences the sector. Investors searching for the next big tech disrupter should check out the work we’ve seen.’

The 2019 ceremony will be hosted at the Roundhouse, London, on May 2nd, an experience enjoyed by leading industry figures, innovators and international athletes, who will be flying in from around the world for the event. Tickets are available through the Group’s Global Ticketing Partner, Ticketmaster Sport, on its Universe platform.

2019 Yahoo Sports Technology Awards Shortlist

Agency of the Year

Fanview Media

InCrowd

Lagardère Sports and Entertainment for the Total Africa Cup of Nations

Project11 Sports

The Goat Agency

Winners FDD for the UEFA GROW IT Maturity Matrix

Best App

Fishbrain

GameOn for Sky Sports Jeff Bot

Lagardère Sports and Entertainment for the West Ham United Official App

Major League Soccer Mobile App

MatchPint

SportsCastr

Best Digital Technology

ATP Media Portal

FieldTurf for Intelligent Play

IBM Watson and ESPN Fantasy Insights

iRewind for Migros iMpuls

StreamAMG Cloud Matrix

WSC Sports

Best Innovation of the Year

BT Sport and EE deliver 5G

European Tour for ShotClock Masters

Hawk-Eye Inspection System for NASCAR

Hawk-Eye Live Ball Tracking in Tennis

SciSports for Insight Global Football Recruitment Platform

Vald Performance for the GroinBar Hip Strength Testing System

Best Sports Broadcast (Single or Series)

Discovery and Eurosport

FIFA TV for the 2018 FIFA World Cup™

LiveLike VR, Fox Sports and BBC Sport for the FIFA World Cup

Pixellot Automatic Production

Sky Sports for the Premier League Augmented Reality Studio

Best Sports Equipment, Apparel or Wearable Technology

Guided Knowledge Wearables

LID Helmets

Solos Smart Wearable Technology

Sports Performance Tracking for SPT2

STATSports Apex Pro

The Occlusion Cuff Elite

Best Technology for Athlete Welfare

Catapult Movement Module

Hawk-Eye Medical System for Premiership Rugby

HP 1T and Charles Owen Helmet ICS

K-Laser Therapeutic Laser

Pitch-Ready Post Injury Knee Assessment System

Return2Play

Best Technology for Elite Performance

15th Club for the Ryder Cup

Kinetic Performance Technology for GymAware

K-MOTION

SBG Sports Software for RaceWatch Race Strategy

SIS Pitches for SISGrass Hybrid Pitch Technology

SPORTLOGiQ Performance Analytics Platform

Best Technology for Fan Engagement

BBC Sport 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ VR App

CTP for Your Call Football

Dimension Data for the Tour de France 2018

Formula 1 and Goodform for F1 Fan Voice

Formula 1 and Meshh for Project Fanzone

Xperiel for The Real World Web

Best Technology for Participation

CAP2 for CoursePro

Cricket Australia Coach App

Motitech for Motiview

MyLocalPitch

Sports Engineers and Tennis Australia Competition Management Software

ASB GlassFloor

Best Technology for Sports Betting

Betradar Managed Trading Services

Fresh8 Gaming

Genius Sports Group

Incentive Games

Scientific Games for OpenBet

Trustly Group for Trustly Pay N Play®

Best Technology for Sports Commerce

AtletasNOW

mycujoo

Minute.ly

Nielsen Sports for Sports Connect

SeatServe: In-Seat Delivery

Worldpay for My Business Mobile

Most Innovative Sports Partnership

Avid for the European Championships Glasgow 2018

Genius Sports and the PGA Tour

Harlequins and Adidas for the Flash Charity Jersey

IBM Aspera and Fox Sports for the World Cup 2018

Intel and LaLiga

Mitel and Major League Baseball

Rights Holder / Governing Body/ Team / Sponsor of the Year