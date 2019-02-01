2019 Yahoo Sports Technology Awards Shortlist Revealed
Adidas and F1 amongst Shortlistees for Global Sports Technology Awards
Yesterday the 2019 Yahoo Sports Technology Awards’ shortlist was revealed, showcasing leading innovations from the sector’s most dynamic brands. Judged by a panel of global industry experts, the technology and brands which impressed most included industry mainstays Hawk-Eye, Formula 1 and Adidas, as well as disruptive newcomers Livelike VR and Guided Knowledge.
Rebecca Hopkins, Sports Technology Awards Group CEO, said ‘We are in the sixth cycle of the Yahoo Sports Technology Awards and this year’s entries, once again, push the boundaries of innovation across the sector. The shortlist highlights frontrunners in every area and proves that these Awards highlight the industry’s technical progress like no other. Every successful brand should be proud to have made it this far given the high standard of competition. We look forward to unveiling the winners on 2nd May in London.’
Devon Fox, Director of Digital Platform Innovation at the PGA Tour and one of the 2019 judges, added ‘There were, as always, a wealth of amazing innovations to review, making shortlisting a difficult task. It has been fascinating to judge these awards and enjoy advance knowledge of what influences the sector. Investors searching for the next big tech disrupter should check out the work we’ve seen.’
The 2019 ceremony will be hosted at the Roundhouse, London, on May 2nd, an experience enjoyed by leading industry figures, innovators and international athletes, who will be flying in from around the world for the event. Tickets are available through the Group’s Global Ticketing Partner, Ticketmaster Sport, on its Universe platform.
2019 Yahoo Sports Technology Awards Shortlist
Agency of the Year
Fanview Media
InCrowd
Lagardère Sports and Entertainment for the Total Africa Cup of Nations
Project11 Sports
The Goat Agency
Winners FDD for the UEFA GROW IT Maturity Matrix
Best App
Fishbrain
GameOn for Sky Sports Jeff Bot
Lagardère Sports and Entertainment for the West Ham United Official App
Major League Soccer Mobile App
MatchPint
SportsCastr
Best Digital Technology
ATP Media Portal
FieldTurf for Intelligent Play
IBM Watson and ESPN Fantasy Insights
iRewind for Migros iMpuls
StreamAMG Cloud Matrix
WSC Sports
Best Innovation of the Year
BT Sport and EE deliver 5G
European Tour for ShotClock Masters
Hawk-Eye Inspection System for NASCAR
Hawk-Eye Live Ball Tracking in Tennis
SciSports for Insight Global Football Recruitment Platform
Vald Performance for the GroinBar Hip Strength Testing System
Best Sports Broadcast (Single or Series)
Discovery and Eurosport
FIFA TV for the 2018 FIFA World Cup™
LiveLike VR, Fox Sports and BBC Sport for the FIFA World Cup
Pixellot Automatic Production
Sky Sports for the Premier League Augmented Reality Studio
Best Sports Equipment, Apparel or Wearable Technology
Guided Knowledge Wearables
LID Helmets
Solos Smart Wearable Technology
Sports Performance Tracking for SPT2
STATSports Apex Pro
The Occlusion Cuff Elite
Best Technology for Athlete Welfare
Catapult Movement Module
Hawk-Eye Medical System for Premiership Rugby
HP 1T and Charles Owen Helmet ICS
K-Laser Therapeutic Laser
Pitch-Ready Post Injury Knee Assessment System
Return2Play
Best Technology for Elite Performance
15th Club for the Ryder Cup
Kinetic Performance Technology for GymAware
K-MOTION
SBG Sports Software for RaceWatch Race Strategy
SIS Pitches for SISGrass Hybrid Pitch Technology
SPORTLOGiQ Performance Analytics Platform
Best Technology for Fan Engagement
BBC Sport 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™ VR App
CTP for Your Call Football
Dimension Data for the Tour de France 2018
Formula 1 and Goodform for F1 Fan Voice
Formula 1 and Meshh for Project Fanzone
Xperiel for The Real World Web
Best Technology for Participation
CAP2 for CoursePro
Cricket Australia Coach App
Motitech for Motiview
MyLocalPitch
Sports Engineers and Tennis Australia Competition Management Software
ASB GlassFloor
Best Technology for Sports Betting
Betradar Managed Trading Services
Fresh8 Gaming
Genius Sports Group
Incentive Games
Scientific Games for OpenBet
Trustly Group for Trustly Pay N Play®
Best Technology for Sports Commerce
AtletasNOW
mycujoo
Minute.ly
Nielsen Sports for Sports Connect
SeatServe: In-Seat Delivery
Worldpay for My Business Mobile
Most Innovative Sports Partnership
Avid for the European Championships Glasgow 2018
Genius Sports and the PGA Tour
Harlequins and Adidas for the Flash Charity Jersey
IBM Aspera and Fox Sports for the World Cup 2018
Intel and LaLiga
Mitel and Major League Baseball
Rights Holder / Governing Body/ Team / Sponsor of the Year
NASCAR and OMNIGON
Powerboat P1 for the Panther Race Boat Upgrade
The R&A for Modernising the Rules of Golf
The Ocean Race for Southern Ocean RAW
