2019 Yahoo Fantasy Hockey draft rankings: Experts stack up every position

The St. Louis Blues hoisted the Stanley Cup this past season, and our fantasy experts are here to help you hoist your own trophy in Yahoo Fantasy Hockey this season. They have compiled their draft rankings for every positions in the NHL to help you build a championship-caliber team.

Are you on Team Nikita Kucherov, Team Alex Ovechkin, or Team Connor McDavid as the top overall pick?

Does Sid the Kid have another run in him? How high would you draft a defenseman like Brent Burns, or a goalie like Ben Bishop?

Check out our positional rankings below

2019 Fantasy Hockey Rankings powered by FantasyPros