2019 Yahoo Fantasy Football Week 11 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em

Sit and start is relative and league dependent, so consider some of these suggestions more “fliers” and “fades” (note that some are targeted for DFS).

Good luck with your Week 11 lineups.

Dallas Cowboys @ Detroit Lions

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Start: Randall Cobb

Sit: Marvin Jones

Cobb has seen eight targets in consecutive games and gets a Detroit defense that’s ceded the second-most fantasy points to the slot over the last two months. Ezekiel Elliott is going to eat this week, but especially with Darius Slay shadowing Amari Cooper, Cobb is a sneaky flier in deeper leagues.

Jones is quietly having a fine season but will have Jeff Driskel throwing to him against a Dallas secondary that’s yielded the fewest fantasy points to outside receivers over the last month (temper expectations for Kenny Golladay as well).

New Orleans Saints @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Start in DFS: Jared Cook ($18)

Sit: O.J. Howard

Cook saw 10 targets during his return last week, and Sunday he gets the league’s best setup for passing against a Bucs defense that ranks No. 1 against the run and No. 27 versus the pass in DVOA. Only the Cardinals have allowed more fantasy points to tight ends than Tampa Bay this season.

Howard finally scored for the first time this season last week, but it came on a busted coverage by the league’s worst defense against tight ends, and he’s yet to reach 70 yards in a game this year. This game has shootout appeal, but Bruce Arians and company have shown zero ability to get the talented TE properly involved.

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $200K Baller. $10 entry fee and $20K to first place]

Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers

Start in DFS: Brian Hill ($14)

Start: Kyle Allen

Story continues

With Devonta Freeman joining Ito Smith on the sidelines, Hill is looking at a full workload (especially with Austin Hooper also out). The Panthers are a run-funnel defense that ranks No. 3 against the pass yet last versus the run in DVOA and have allowed the third-most fantasy points to running backs this season, so Hill is tough to pass at his price.

This will be just the third home game for Allen this season, and he gets a favorable matchup against a Falcons defense that’s been gashed for 8.2 YPA, a 19:2 TD:INT ratio and a league-worst 113.2 Passer Rating. Allen is a strong flier at QB this week, while DJ Moore should be treated as a top-10 WR.

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts

Start: Dede Westbrook, Eric Ebron

Westbrook is expected to be back to full strength after the bye and should benefit from Nick Foles taking over, as the QB has historically targeted his slot receiver at a high rate.

Ebron saw season-highs in snap% and target% last week, and T.Y Hilton is expected to be out again in Week 11 (Jack Doyle is also banged up).

Jaguars receiver Dede Westbrook should see a bump in fantasy value now that's healthy, and with Nick Foles starting at quarterback. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Denver Broncos @ Minnesota Vikings

Start: Tim Patrick, Kyle Rudolph

Patrick is for extreme deep leaguers (and safer to stash than start this week), but he’s expected to be activated against a Minnesota secondary that’s yielded the most fantasy points this season to his likely primary side.

Rudolph is touchdown dependent, but he’s turned three targets inside the five-yard line over the last two weeks into three scores, and he should remain busy with Adam Thielen once again out. Irv Smith Jr. is another deep flier option.

New York Jets @ Washington Redskins

Start: Jamison Crowder, Terry McLaurin

Crowder continues to show good rapport with Sam Darnold, and the rest of the Jets’ skill position players are battling injuries. There’s an added revenge game bonus here after Washington refused to pay Crowder this offseason.

McLaurin has averaged just 29.7 receiving yards without a TD over the last three games and has to deal with Dwayne Haskins taking over at quarterback. But after a rough recent stretch in the schedule, he faces a Jets defense that’s allowed the second-most fantasy points to wide receivers this season, and McLaurin still ranks sixth in WOPR on the year.

Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins

Start: Josh Allen, Kalen Ballage

Allen continues to struggle with accuracy (particularly the deep ball, where he ranks last by a wide margin in Passer Rating), but he’s in a prime setup this week facing a Miami defense that’s given up 20 passing touchdowns while recording just 13 sacks. Devin Singletary should also be considered a borderline top-15 RB this week.

Ballage isn’t good and has no long-term future as a lead back, but he’s going to be given a big workload this week against a Buffalo run defense that ranks 27th in DVOA, so he’s a viable option for now.

Houston Texans @ Baltimore Ravens

Sit: Carlos Hyde

Start in DFS: Mark Andrews ($22)

Hyde is coming off a big rushing performance, but he has recorded one catch since September, and he’s a road dog this week against a Baltimore defense that’s been stingy versus fantasy backs over the last five weeks.

Andrews may feel like points chasing after scoring twice last week, but he was due for some touchdowns, and with George Kittle and Austin Hooper likely out (and Hunter Henry and Travis Kelce playing Monday night), there are only a couple of standout tight ends this week in DFS.

Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers

Sit: David Johnson

Start: Deebo Samuel

Johnson wasn’t even listed on Wednesday’s injury report, but he certainly appears to be playing compromised, and Kenyan Drake looks like a superior option. DJ ranks last among 46 qualifying running backs in elusive rating (one spot below Kalen Ballage even) after coming in 50th out of 56 last year, and he gets a tough San Francisco defense on the road this week.

With George Kittle and Emmanuel Sanders extremely iffy with injuries (and Dante Pettis and Kendrick Bourne dropping every other pass), Samuel should see a big workload against an Arizona secondary ceding the ninth-most fantasy points to receivers this season. With Matt Breida also banged up, Raheem Mostert becomes a fine flex play this week as well.

New England Patriots @ Philadelphia Eagles

Start: Mohamed Sanu

Sit: Carson Wentz

Sanu saw 14 targets during his second game with New England, knows the offense more now coming off the bye and gets a vulnerable Philadelphia secondary. Suddenly one of the main targets in the Patriots’ offense, Sanu should be treated as a top-25 WR this week.

Wentz has disappointed this season (6.8 YPA), and he gets the league’s No. 2 ranked pass defense DVOA this week with DeSean Jackson, Alshon Jeffery and Jordan Howard all possibly out.

Carson Wentz is hard to trust in fantasy lineups against the league's top defense. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Cincinnati Bengals @ Oakland Raiders

Start: Tyler Boyd

Start in DFS: Josh Jacobs ($29)

Boyd has just one TD on the year and hasn’t lived up to expectations with A.J. Green out, but the targets have been there, and he gets a Raiders secondary that’s allowed the sixth-most fantasy points to the slot over the last month.

Jacobs is having a terrific ROY caliber season in which he’s leading all running backs in elusive rating, and the Raiders are double-digit home favorites against the league’s worst ranked defense in DVOA. Jacobs is a top-three RB this week.

Chicago Bears @ Los Angeles Rams

Sit: David Montgomery

Start: Gerald Everett

Montgomery is seeing good volume (although oddly wasn’t targeted last week), but after failing in a prime home matchup against the Jeff Driskel-led Lions last week, it’s hard to trust him against a strong Rams run defense, especially with the rookie back recently rolling his ankle in practice.

Everett has seen 10-plus targets in three of the last five games (Brandin Cooks remains sidelined) and gets a Chicago defense that’s been much more fantasy friendly to tight ends than wideouts over the last five games.

Kansas City Chiefs @ Los Angeles Chargers

Start in DFS: Damien Williams ($16), Keenan Allen ($21)

Williams has retaken control of Kansas City’s backfield (he lost a fumble last week but that’s not been a previous problem with him, and Andy Reid’s quotes this week suggest he’s not overly happy with LeSean McCoy), and he has a favorable matchup Monday night. As a feature back in KC’s offense, Williams is a borderline RB1 this week, so he’s way too cheap in DFS.

Allen has joined teammate Mike Williams as receivers seeing a ton of targets but struggling to record touchdowns, but Allen’s volume can’t be denied (he’s top-five in air yards over the last month). This game sets up for a shootout with this week’s highest over/under (52 points).

Follow the Yahoo fantasy football crew on Twitter: Andy Behrens, Dalton Del Don, Brad Evans, Matt Harmon, Liz Loza, Scott Pianowski and Tank Williams

Listen to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Podcast