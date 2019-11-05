2019 Yahoo Fantasy Football Week 10 WR rankings: Mike Evans' hot streak to continue?

Remember when it seemed like Chris Godwin had completely supplanted Mike Evans in the receiving pecking order for Tampa Bay? Ah, fantasy remains as unpredictable as ever.

[Play in Yahoo’s NFL $250K Baller. $10 entry fee and $25K to first place]

Coming off his bye week, Evans has exploded for 378 yards receiving and three touchdowns in two games.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

[Week 10 Fantasy Rankings: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | FLEX | DST | Kickers]

He’ll get an Arizona defense that doesn’t scare anyone in Week 10. Check out how Evans and the rest of the wideouts stack up in our experts’ rankings:

2019 Fantasy Football Rankings powered by FantasyPros ECR ™ - Expert Consensus Rankings

