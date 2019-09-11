2019 Yahoo Fantasy Basketball draft rankings: Stacking every position

Will the King return to the throne this season? Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

It’s that time of year, folks — fantasy basketball draft season is upon us! Whether you ended up in the bottom of the barrel last season or you hoisted that coveted trophy the way the Toronto Raptors did, one fact remains: It’s fun to play, and even more fun to win.

We’ve taken stock of every position in the NBA and ranked more than 200 players in time for your fantasy basketball drafts, and the 2019-20 season!

Can LeBron James return to the promised land? How will Kawhi Leonard fare on his new team? Will Stephen Curry’s increased responsibilities translate to fantasy?

Check out where those stars stand and more:

2019 Fantasy Basketball Rankings powered by FantasyPros