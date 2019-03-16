2019 Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit: Rankings, sleepers, busts and more
Whether you’re a first-time player or returning for another year of fun and competition of Fantasy Baseball, we’re here to help everyone get ready to draft.
Before making your picks, we’ve rounded up all our advice in one place to make it easier to prep for your draft and come out on top. When you feel like you’re ready to put your knowledge to use, we have three great options for you:
Mock draft lobby: Practice makes perfect
On-demand drafts: Join a league now
Sign up for a league and plan your draft
We also have the new Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast, so subscribe now and never miss an episode.
Note: This page will be updated as we continue to preview the upcoming season. Team previews not hyperlinked are still to come.
2019 Fantasy Baseball Rankings
Position-by-Position: [C | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | OF | P]
Positional Previews: [C | 1B | 2B | SS | 3B | OF | SP | RP]
Auction values: Corner Infield | Middle Infield | Catcher | Outfield | Starters
Top injury risks: Outfielders | Infielders | Pitchers
ADP Stock Watch: Eloy Jimenez falls
Draft Strategy
Safest, most underrated, and overrated picks: Rounds 1-3 | 4-6 | 7-10
Sleepers: One undervalued target from every team | 10 bargain bats | Under-the-radar pitchers | Post-hype options
Friends and Family draft review: Steals and reaches
Ranking safest picks in Round 1
Fades: 10 players one expert is avoiding
Are these bounce-back candidates worth their ADPs?
Boring veterans with overlooked value in 2019
Multi-position players who deserve a value boost
Analyzing top-five, bottom-five teams in park factor runs
Advanced stats to help find draft buys and fades
The top 10 fantasy moves of the MLB offseason
Predicting winners of the biggest spring training battles
What will Manny Machado be at Petco Park?
Trade cements Realmuto as fantasy's top catcher
Expert Video Analysis
Experts pick top breakout candidates for 2019
How far should you reach for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.?
Choosing between Gary Sanchez and J.T. Realmuto
Better veteran bet at 3rd base: Turner or Carpenter?
Who will have a better 2019: Yelich or Harper?
Players to fade in fantasy drafts
Is Altuve or Ramirez the superior 2nd baseman?
Should you draft Corey Kluber over Blake Snell?
Will Yasiel Puig be relevant on the Reds?
Players on new teams who could feast
Manny Machado to the San Diego Padres
What to do with each pick in first round:
1st | 2nd | 3rd | 4th | 5th | 6th | 7th | 8th | 9th | 10th | 11th | 12th
Reality meets Fantasy: Team Previews
AL East: Baltimore | Toronto | Tampa Bay | New York | Boston
NL East: Miami | Washington | New York | Philadelphia | Atlanta
AL Central: Kansas City | Detroit | Chicago | Minnesota | Cleveland
NL Central: Pittsburgh | Cincinnati | St. Louis | Chicago | Milwaukee
AL West: Texas | Seattle | Los Angeles | Oakland | Houston
NL West: San Francisco | San Diego | Arizona | Colorado | Los Angeles
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball Podcast
Chasing steals and saves | Starting pitcher strategy