2019 Yahoo Daily Fantasy Week 17: Alvin Kamara to end regular season on a hot note?

Week 17 of the 2019 Fantasy Football season is here, and our six analysts have revealed who they would choose in their Yahoo Daily Fantasy lineups using a budget of $200. The ultimate goal: To build the perfect lineup.

It’s been a roller-coaster season for Alvin Kamara this year. Fantasy managers spent a high pick in the first round of drafts to secure Kamara’s services back in August, but he currently sits outside the top-10 running backs in overall fantasy production. Yet, last week, with fantasy championships on the line for many leagues, Kamara reminded all of us of what he could do.

Kamara rushed 11 times for 80 yards and two touchdowns, adding 30 yards on six catches for good measure. Now, in Week 17, many of our analysts are trusting Kamara (only $27!) one more time. They’re also trusting Amari Cooper, as well as surprising rookie Steven Sims Jr. See who else they’re paying for in their most optimal daily fantasy lineups for the final week of the regular season:

Expert lineups for Week 17

