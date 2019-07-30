2019 Wyndham Championship tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour heads to Greensboro, N.C., this week for the Wyndham Championship, otherwise known as the tour's regular-season finale. The event, which is back at Sedgefield Country Club for a 12th straight year, represents one final chance for many tour pros looking to crack the top 125 in the FedEx Cup Standings, thus earning a spot in the Playoffs. This year, that list of "bubble boys" includes major winners, former prodigies and tour veterans, all of whom will be in do-or-die mode in the Tar Heel State.

While what happens around the bubble will be the most fascinating part about watching the Wyndham, a few big names are still the main attractions, starting with Jordan Spieth, who is on the brink of going winless in back-to-back seasons. If you can believe it, Spieth isn't even the favorite, second favorite or third favorite. He's the fifth at +1900 odds on DraftKings, behind Webb Simpson (+1050), Hideki Matsuyama (+1300), Collin Morikawa (+1500) and Paul Casey (+1800). The most surprising name to be ahead of Spieth in that bunch is the young Morikawa, though maybe it shouldn't be considering he just picked up his first PGA Tour win in his fourth professional start at the Barracuda Championship. His prior two starts? A T-4 at the John Deere Classic and a T-2 at the 3M Open.

Morikawa's not the only rising star to watch this week in North Carolina. Matthew Wolff and Viktor Hovland are both in the field, as are Cameron Smith and Joaquin Niemann. Others to watch include Patrick Reed, still looking for his first win since the 2018 Masters, Brandt Snedeker, who shot 59 in this event a season ago en route to a victory, and Daniel Berger, a two-time tour winner and former Presidents Cup member who is on the outside looking in at the Playoffs at 131st in the standings.

Below you'll find the viewer's guide and tee times for the 2019 Wyndham Championship.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. CBS will take over on the weekend beginning at 3 p.m.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Greensboro on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

Tee No. 1

7 a.m. -- Bill Haas, Jonathan Byrd, Tom Hoge

7:10 a.m. -- Matt Jones, Lucas Glover, Kelly Kraft

7:20 a.m. -- Danny Lee, Josh Teater, Beau Hossler

7:30 a.m. -- Satoshi Kodaira, Chris Stroud, Russell Henley

7:40 a.m. -- Brendan Steele, Zach Johnson, Luke Donald

7:50 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Mackenzie Hughes, Russell Knox

8 a.m. -- Troy Merritt, Brian Harman, Rod Pampling

8:10 a.m. -- Martin Trainer, Scott Piercy, Brice Garnett

8:20 a.m. -- Branden Grace, Chad Collins, Abraham Ancer

8:30 a.m. -- Vaughn Taylor, Joel Dahmen, Talor Gooch

8:40 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Padraig Harrington, Byeong Hun An

8:50 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Seth Reeves, Viktor Hovland

9 a.m. -- Will Claxton, Brady Schnell, Andy Pope

12 p.m. -- Aaron Baddeley, Alex Prugh, Hank Lebioda

12:10 p.m. -- Brian Stuard, Ryan Blaum, Lucas Bjerregaard

12:20 p.m. -- Hunter Mahan, Adam Schenk, Denny McCarthy

12:30 p.m. -- Aaron Wise, Hideki Matsuyama, Chesson Hadley

12:40 p.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Daniel Berger, Cody Gribble

12:50 p.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Matthew Wolff, Adam Long

1 p.m. -- Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Jordan Spieth

1:10 p.m. -- Robert Streb, Alex Noren, Sebastián Muñoz

1:20 p.m. -- Nick Taylor, Scott Brown, Sam Ryder

1:30 p.m. -- Peter Malnati, Johnson Wagner, Roger Sloan

1:40 p.m. -- Curtis Luck, Chris Thompson, Doc Redman

1:50 p.m. -- Wes Roach, Zack Sucher, Charlie Danielson

2 p.m. -- Julián Etulain, John Chin, Paul Peterson

Tee No. 10

7 a.m. -- Alex Cejka, Brian Gay, Jason Kokrak

7:10 a.m. -- Martin Laird, Carlos Ortiz, Wyndham Clark

7:20 a.m. -- Roberto Castro, Luke List, Joaquin Niemann

7:30 a.m. -- Michael Kim, Jason Dufner, Jonas Blixt

7:40 a.m. -- Austin Cook, Pat Perez, Ernie Els

7:50 a.m. -- Webb Simpson, Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim

8 a.m. -- Chez Reavie, Brandt Snedeker, Billy Horschel

8:10 a.m. -- Harold Varner III, Peter Uihlein, Richy Werenski

8:20 a.m. -- Rory Sabbatini, Seamus Power, Brandon Harkins

8:30 a.m. -- Fabián Gómez, Sangmoon Bae, J.T. Poston

8:40 a.m. -- Michael Thompson, Patrick Rodgers, Anirban Lahiri

8:50 a.m. -- Ben Silverman, Joey Garber, José de Jesús Rodríguez

9 a.m. -- Nicholas Lindheim, Kyle Jones, John Lyras

12 p.m. -- Harris English, Boo Weekley, Bronson Burgoon

12:10 p.m. -- Shawn Stefani, J.J. Spaun, Sam Saunders

12:20 p.m. -- Mike Weir, Scott Langley, Sungjae Im

12:30 p.m. -- Kevin Tway, Ryan Armour, Stewart Cink

12:40 p.m. -- Dylan Frittelli, Ted Potter, Jr., Cameron Smith

12:50 p.m. -- Andrew Landry, Jimmy Walker, Martin Kaymer

1 p.m. -- Corey Conners, Cameron Champ, Patton Kizzire

1:10 p.m. -- J.J. Henry, Nick Watney, Tyler Duncan

1:20 p.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Scott Stallings, Kyoung-Hoon Lee

1:30 p.m. -- Bud Cauley, Whee Kim, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

1:40 p.m. -- Chase Wright, Anders Albertson, Steve Scott

1:50 p.m. -- Cameron Davis, Kramer Hickok, Adam Svensson

2 p.m. -- Stephan Jaeger, Roberto Díaz, Carter Page

