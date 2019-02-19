2019 WGC-Mexico Championship tee times, viewer's guide

Seventy-two of the top players in the world head South of the border this week for the WGC-Mexico Championship, the second of four World Golf Championships on the schedule. This marks the third year the event will be played at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City, Mexico, after spending nearly a decade at Doral's Blue Monster Course in Florida.

This year's field is perhaps the WGC-Mexico's strongest of the last three years, featuring nine of the top 10 ranked players in the world, with world No. 1 Justin Rose the only member of that group skipping. On top of that, Tiger Woods, who is ranked 13th, will be making his first start in Mexico, fresh off an exciting weekend at Riviera. While Woods was unable to keep the third-round momentum going, he did still manage to finish T-15 after making the cut by just one stroke. But the marathon weekend clearly took a lot out of him, so it'll be interesting to see how much he has in the tank in what is just his second start in a WGC in the last five years.

Woods will play alongside Bryson DeChambeau and Abraham Ancer, the top-ranked Mexican player in the world. They'll go off at 1:03 p.m. local, 2:03 p.m. ET on Thursday. Other marquee groups include Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy (12:39 ET) and Justin Thomas, 2018 WGC-Mexico winner Phil Mickelson and 2017 winner Dustin Johnson (12:51 ET).

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage on Thursday and Friday from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, as well as Saturday from noon to 2:30 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 1:30 p.m. NBC will take over on the weekend.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Mexico City on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

Thursday Tee Times (all times ET)

Tee No. 1

12:03 p.m. -- Tyrrell Hatton, Chez Reavie, George Coetzee

12:15 p.m. -- Aaron Rai, Ryan Fox, Byeong Hun An

12:27 p.m. -- Shugo Imahira, Matthew Millar, Aaron Wise

12:39 p.m. -- Patton Kizzire, Ian Poulter, HaoTong Li

12:51 p.m. -- Russell Knox, Jordan Spieth, Satoshi Kodaira

1:03 p.m. -- Sanghyun Park, Danny Willett, Joost Liuten

1:15 p.m. -- Eddie Pepperell, Kevin Kisner, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

1:27 p.m. -- Shubhankar Sharma, Cameron Smith, Matt Wallace

1:39 p.m. -- Marc Leishman, Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama

1:51 p.m. -- Rickie Fowler, Jon Rahm, Patrick Reed

2:03 p.m. -- Tiger Woods, Bryson DeChambeau, Abraham Ancer

2:15 p.m. -- Rafa Cabrera Bello, Webb Simpson, Paul Casey

No. 10 Tee

12:03 p.m. -- Shaun Norris, David Lipsky, Alexander Bjork

12:15 p.m. -- Adrian Otaegui, Billy Horschel, Louis Oosthuizen

12:27 p.m. -- Xander Schauffele, Francesco Molinari, Thorbjorn Olesen

12:39 p.m. -- Brooks Koepka, Bubba Watson, Rory McIlroy

12:51 p.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Justin Thomas, Dustin Johnson

1:03 p.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Matt Kuchar, Tommy Fleetwood

1:15 p.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick, Gary Woodland, Jake McLeod

1:27 p.m. -- Sergio Garcia, Alex Noren, Patrick Cantlay

1:39 p.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Branden Grace, Lee Westwood

1:51 p.m. -- Richard Sterne, Charles Howell III, Tom Lewis

2:03 p.m. -- Lucas Bjerregaard, Shane Lowry, Kevin Na

2:15 p.m. -- Erik van Rooyen, Emiliano Grillo, Kyle Stanley

