2019 WGC-HSBC Champions tee times, viewer's guide

The PGA Tour wraps up its Asian swing this week with the WGC-HSBC Champions, the first of four World Golf Championships on the schedule. It's played in Shanghai, China at Sheshan International Golf Club, which has hosted the event 14 of the 15 times it's been played.

While Tiger Woods won't be in the field, there's still plenty of star power. Thirty-four of the top 50 players in the world will tee it up, including three of the top 10. Rory McIlroy, defending champion Xander Schauffele and Justin Rose are among the marquee groupings. Tony Finau, who finished runner-up to Schauffele a year ago, will play alongside Bernd Wiesberger and reigning Open champion Shane Lowry.

TV Schedule

The Golf Channel will carry live coverage Wednesday and Thursday from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. ET, as well as Friday and Saturday from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m. ET.

Leader board

Follow all the action from Shanghai on the Golf Digest PGA Tour leader board.

Thursday Tee Times (all times local)

Tee No. 1

8:45 a.m. -- Xinjun Zhang, Bryce Easton, Matthew Millar

8:55 a.m. -- Chan Kim, Zander Lombard, Jake Mcleod

9:05 a.m. -- Jbe Kruger, Jazz Janewattananond, Yechun Yuan

9:15 a.m. -- Joost Luiten, Ryo Ishikawa, Daniel Nisbet

9:25 a.m. -- Zecheng Dou, Neil Schietekat, J.T. Poston

9:35 a.m. -- Yosuke Asaji, Cameron Smith, Matthias Schwab

9:45 a.m. -- Scott Hend, Taehee Lee, Wenchong Liang

9:55 a.m. -- Richard Sterne, Mikumu Horikawa, Paul Waring

10:05 a.m. -- Masahiro Kawamura, Andrea Pavan, Justin Harding

10:15 a.m. -- Zheng-kai Bai, Mike Lorenzo-Vera, Romain Langasque

10:25 a.m. -- Jorge Campillo, Kevin Tway, Victor Perez

10:35 a.m. -- Benjamin Hebert, Yikeun Chang, Andrew Putnam

10:45 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Charles Howell III

Tee No. 10

8:50 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Tyrrell Hatton, Lucas Glover

9 a.m. -- Erik van Rooyen, Corey Conners, Jason Kokrak

9:10 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Byeong Hun An, Kurt Kitayama

9:20 a.m. -- Ashun Wu, Chez Reavie, Rafa Cabrera Bello

9:30 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, Sergio Garcia, Sungjae Im

9:40 a.m. -- Paul Casey, Hideki Matsuyama, Jordan Spieth

9:50 a.m. -- Tommy Fleetwood, Henrik Stenson, Adam Scott

10 a.m. -- Ian Poulter, Francesco Molinari, Louis Oosthuizen

10:10 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Matt Wallace, Danny Willett

10:20 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner, Robert Macintyre, Billy Horschel

10:30 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Haotong Li

10:40 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Bernd Wiesberger, Tony Finau

10:50 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele, Justin Rose

